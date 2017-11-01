sustainable development

India is finally looking to develop its neglected waterways, but it needs to proceed with caution

Inland waterways may allow India to address its issues of poverty reduction and economic development, but local communities need to be part of the process.

VINOYBLOG/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC BY 4.0]

Established in 1986, the Inland Waterways Authority of India has made minimal progress in the last few decades, partly because of little investment in its initiatives.

While the United States has committed to a $1 trillion infrastructure renewal plan including work on its inland waterways, India was investing a paltry Rs 60 million ($1 million) each year until 2014.

That funding has since been expanded considerably and the National Waterways Act of 2016 created a legal framework and boosted the number of national waterways from five to 111.

More important perhaps than the finances and legislation is the history that has shaped them. During the colonial period, the British decision to focus on railways – at the cost of nurturing existing inland waterways – had a massive effect on infrastructure built in the 19th and 20th centuries. Not only has Indian transport and freight predominantly relied on the rails (and now roads) as a consequence, few factories or other manufacturing units have been built by rivers.

The decision has also meant that communities traditionally associated with riverwork, such as the Malhars, ended up poorer and more marginalised.

This combination may explain why the rivers of India – and the larger South Asian region which was under British colonial rule – have a deeply underdeveloped level of trade and transport architecture. But the renewed push to develop inland waterways may work to change all that.

Not free-flowing

The minimal flow of water required for waterways to be used for trade and transport has additional benefits, noted Sagar Prasai, the India representative of The Asia Foundation, at a conference on inland waterways in Kolkata at the end of October. The water will help strengthen riverbeds and support the surrounding biodiversity. The greater and steadier flow of water will also help reduce pollution, which must be tackled far more rigorously if water-based tourism is to be successful.

Bipul Chatterjee, the executive director of CUTS International, which organised the programme, had already spoken of how the development of inland waterways will be critical to addressing poverty – especially among the poorer communities who live by and are dependent on the rivers. Key among those constituents will be women who are the most impacted by water-related issues; in South Asian cultures, water in the household is their responsibility.

But it will be difficult for things to develop in this matter, according to the policy briefs by CUTS on inland waterways in Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal. Although Bhutan is keen to trade with Bangladesh, and through India and Bangladesh to reach the sea, it has no real policy to deal with navigation in its own waterways. Nepal has little knowledge or institutional capacity to deal with trade. The trade that already takes place, such as the transportation of bamboo down the Koshi into India, is done largely outside the confines of formal networks.

The case of Bangladesh

In its own way, Bangladesh may offer the greatest possibilities. As the most downstream riparian and a country crisscrossed by rivers, it already has an existing inland waterway structure.

But Bangladesh also exemplifies the challenges waterways will face; the country faces serious problems with sedimentation and seasonal low flows, it has multiple competing agencies that manage water routes, and it requires huge investments to maintain its infrastructure.

These problems cannot be handled by Bangladesh alone. The issues of sedimentation and low water flows are part and parcel of managing the larger Brahmaputra and Ganga water basins. This will require coordination and, most importantly, data to be exchanged by the countries sharing the basin. It is only when trade, tourism and transport in the whole basin becomes a possibility that public and private players will be willing to invest the funds needed to transform the region.

The push by India has energised the conversation on this issue, but its approach may not necessarily be free of problems. The same rules that led to the marginalisation of communities by the river also led to their disenfranchisement. In Uttar Pradesh, the establishment of the Varanasi Turtle Sanctuary impacted local fisherfolk who were no longer allowed to use their boats there. The sanctuary is now being denotified, allegedly because its location hinders the working of the inland waterways project.

Similarly, dredging the Brahmaputra may have a massive impact on livelihoods and the environment. As the CUTS report on India notes, in the “Brahmaputra river, fish breeding and rearing is mostly done in secondary channels to avoid direct water flow. The sand collected while dredging is usually released in the secondary channels as the river is wide up to 15- 20 km at several places. This could clog the mouth of secondary channels thus damaging the breeding sites”.

Inland waterways have the potential to remake the economics of India and the region, but they can also do this in non-constructive ways – destroying livelihoods as well as creating them. A body of research and consultation, which includes inputs from the communities most affected by the changes, may better inform the development of these infrastructure projects, minimise distress and dislocation, and gather much needed political buy-in by local constituencies.

This article first appeared on The Third Pole.

Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.