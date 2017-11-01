Free Expression

A TN man was arrested for posting abusive remarks about Modi in Facebook chat. Is this justified?

The engineer was charged under the Information Technology Act for publishing material that contains a sexually explicit act.

by 
BJP Central Election Committee Meeting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections at the party office at 11, Ashok Road, New Delhi. | BJP.org

On Monday, a 19-year-old engineer named Thirumurugan was arrested from his home in Srivilliputhur town in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district. This followed a complaint filed by K Marimuthu, the district secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the teenager of sending abusive messages about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a private conversation on Facebook Messenger, the police told The Indian Express.

According to the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M Rajarajan, Marimuthu had sent Thirumurugan a meme that criticised Tamil actor Vijay’s lines in the movie Mersal. Sequences in the film had questioned the wisdom of the BJP government’s Goods and Services Tax iniative introduced in July and the party had demanded that Mersal be banned. The young engineer had allegedly replied to the BJP leader’s meme with a slew of abusive comments about Narendra Modi, including insults to his mother. Marimuthu sent the Srivilliputhur police photographs of the conversation, and Thirumurugan was arrested the next day.

Thirumurugan has been booked on two charges. The first is Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for publishing or transmitting material that contains a sexually explicit act or conduct. The second is Section 505 of CrPC, for making statements conducting public mischief.

But are these charges justified for abusive remarks on a closed group or chat on Facebook?

Incomplete investigation

The district police of Virudhunagar told Scroll.in that Section 67 of the IT Act can be applied in this case, since “such abusive comments cannot be” made “on any platform or media”.

The police, however, have not yet carried out a detailed investigation into the case. Although they have examined the photographs sent by Marimuthu, they are still unclear about whether the conversation took place on a Facebook group page or a Facebook group chat. Superintendent of Police Rajarajan first said that the conversation took place on Facebook Messenger but then went on to say that the complainant had informed him that it was posted as a comment. The police officer finally said that the remarks were posted in a closed group of friends, and the matter needed to be investigated further.

“We still have to get all the details from Facebook,” said Rajarajan. “We have to see who were the members of the group, who have all have witnessed it [the exchange] and also the IP number from the service providers,” he said. “The investigation will be strengthened.”

The police added that since the messages could be forwarded to others and witnessed by other groups too, they had to take action.

The complainant, K Marimuthu, was unavailable for comment. However, Virudhunagar’s BJP District President, GT Soliappan, said that Thirumurugan had been posting abusive content about Modi, and even his mother, on Facebook for some days leading up to the arrest. “We even called him and asked him not to post such messages, since the whole world could see it,” said Soliappan. “But he did not listen, so we had to file a complaint.”

Soliappan added that the party’s district Information Technology cell watches the exchanges on such groups and immediately takes up the matter if abusive remarks are made.

Obscene content?

However, according to lawyers, Section 67 of the IT Act is only applicable if the contents are actually obscene.

“Obscenity is meant to be sexually titillating,” said Supreme Court lawyer Gautam Bhatia. “If it not meant to sexually arouse someone, it is not obscene. That is the core definition under Indian law.” Using profane language, he said, need not necessarily be obscene.

While some profane content could potentially be obscene, not all profanity constitutes obscenity, said Ramanjit Singh Chima, a lawyer and a policy director at Access Now, a group that advocates internet freedom. “It has to undergo a test of whether it affects community standards,” he said. “It cannot automatically be considered as obscenity.”

According to Chima, the provision normally covers the publication and distribution of obscene content. “If it is a closed group on Facebook, it could still be argued to constitute distribution,” said Chima. “But, in practice, the court may decide that it is not obscenity, and decide not to penalise the person.”

Chima said that there have been concerns over the last couple of years that Section 67 of the Information Technology Act has sometimes been used in situations where it should not have been. “Since it is a broad provision, reproducing the Indian Penal Code provision on obscenity – without its safeguards – it is often used by the police along with other provisions to penalise someone,” he said.

The town of Srivilliputhur. Credit: Vinita Govindarajan
The town of Srivilliputhur. Credit: Vinita Govindarajan
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.