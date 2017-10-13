The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: BJP's use of the Army to build bridges and fix its other messes is a slippery slope

The Big Story: Mission creep

The government’s decision to call on the Indian Army to build commuter bridges at Mumbai railway stations, one of which saw a stampede that killed 23 people in September, is, to put it simply, bizarre. The Army will work with Indian Railways to build three footover bridges including the one at Elphinstone Road where the stampede occurred. Official reasons for why the Army was picked over the Railway’s own engineering departments, the public works department or the many infrastructure companies that service Mumbai have been scant. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Probably first time asked Army to come in to build what could otherwise be called civil work, but Elphinstone tragedy was so big.”

India’s civilian leadership has in the past called on the Army to provide aid to the civil power, most frequently when having to deal with situations of unrest or natural disasters and, less often, to help with infrastructure issues like building a pontoon bridge for an Art of Living event in 2016. While the law and order or calamitous occasions cannot be helped, the use of the Army for infrastructure building has generally been criticised both within the military and beyond.

This time is no different. Reports have suggested that many in the Army are unhappy about being given a task that should otherwise be a civil undertaking. Since serving officers are expected not to open their mouths, veterans have been speaking out. The government has tried to defend its move, but it was unable to provide anything more coherent than Sitharaman’s explanation that “the tragedy was so big”. The Railway Ministry’s Twitter account said the department was relying on the “expertise” of the Army and made the call in “commuter interest”.

On Thursday, Army Chief Bipin Rawat gave another explanation: This is image management for the Army. “I would prefer that our citizens get to know their army by seeing us come to their assistance with the efficiency and capability we are known for,” he told the Business Standard. “I have stopped the expensive advertising campaigns we were running...We should create awareness of the army by public assistance.” He also said the task might aid soldiers in finding jobs after they retire.

Rawat’s statement makes it clear what this decision is meant for: Public relations. Not for the Army mind you, which hardly needs an image boost in most of the country, but for a state government whose callousness and inefficiency led to the deaths of 23 people in Mumbai. If the Army is really concerned about displaying its public assistance and finding jobs for soldiers after retirement, it might as well start undertaking many more infrastructure projects. But as Sushant Singh points out, that is a recipe for either a weak Army or, worse, one that more forcefully enters the public sphere. The experience of Jammu and Kashmir, where the Army’s intrusions into public life has effectively taken away powers of the civilian leadership, is instructive.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has always felt comfortable utilising the Army’s reputation for image management purposes, whether it is talking about “soldiers dying at the border” or getting them to clean up garbage. The Centre has also encouraged soldiers to speak directly to the media, such as in the case of the officer who decided to use a Kashmiri civiian as a human shield in June. It is hard to ignore the fact that Rawat’s appointment was a political one, breaking the convention of seniority in picking Army chiefs. It is evident that the government has no problem with using the Army to clean up its own messes. But this is a slippery slope and if the government is not going to recognise this, it is incumbent upon Rawat, the military leadership and veterans to make it clear how dangerous such a situation could be.

Don’t miss

Durga M Sengupta writes an account of what it is like to live with vitilgo in India.

“And so, we don’t talk about it. Besides, vitiligo is an awkward subject anyway. People living without the skin condition, which is a high percentage of people around the world, don’t know how to address it. They don’t know if they should either, at least not in the drawing rooms we inhabit.

And honestly, I’m not sure how to start a conversation about vitiligo either. I joke about being a reverse panda, always drawing parallels with fluffy creatures with eye-patches  – my most visible feature – just to remind myself that I am rather cute. Or maybe it is just to make some sense of being a brown person who is, in parts, also albino white.

My friends often mention, in passing, the admiration they have for me. Without directly addressing the difference in appearance, they tell me how awesome it is that I’m so well-adjusted.

Others, not so kind, suggest that I look better in longer sleeves and floor-length skirts, never mind that these often make me look fat. Fat, I have come to understand, being a more globally accepted issue, is understood better. And us humans generally prefer dealing with what we understand, and not everything we see.

But interestingly, none of these people point out my patches with the confidence strangers do.”

Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.