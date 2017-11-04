Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary: These verses show us that Urdu poets revered the founder of Sikhism

I am on a self-appointed crusade to demonstrate how diverse yet universal the concerns of the Urdu poet are. It is a labour of love to present the range of Urdu literature and how Urdu poetry is not poems by Muslims for Muslims. So, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, here is a bouquet of verses on the founder of Sikhism. Needless to say, it comes with lakh lakh vadaiyaan.

Let us begin with the most famous and most-cited nazm by Sir Muhammad Iqbal which deserves to be quoted in its entirety to savour its reverence for the guru who is called a “mard-e kaamil” (perfect man):

“Our people paid no heed to the message of Gautam

They didn’t recognise the worth of that jewel of supreme wisdom

Oh you unfortunate ones who have remained heedless of the voice of truth

Like the tree that remains unaware of the sweetness of its own fruit

It was he who made manifest the secrets of life

But still Hind stayed proud of its imaginary philosophy

It wasn’t an assembly that could be lit with the lamp of truth

The rain of mercy fell but the earth was not deserving

For the shudra Hindustan was a place of sorrows

And the brahman was intoxicated with the wine of conceit

The lamp of Gautam was burning in the assembly of others

But after a long time the temples have been illuminated

The light of Abraham has lit the house of Aazar once again

Once again the call of unitarianism has rung out from Punjab

A perfect man has again awakened Hind from deep slumber” “Qaum ne paigham-e-Gautam ki zara parva na ki

Qadr pahchani na apne gauhar-e-yak-dana ki

Aah bad-qismat rahe avaz-e-haq se be-khabar

Ghafil apne phal ki shirini se hota hai shajar

Aashkaar us ne kiya jo zindagi ka raaz tha

Hind ko lekin khayali falsafa par naaz tha

Sham-e-haq se jo munavvar ho yeh woh mahfil na thi

Barish-e-rahmat hui lekin zamin qabil na thi

Aah shudar ke liye hindostan gham-khana hai

Dard-e-insani se is basti ka dil begana hai

Barhaman sarshar hai ab tak mai-e-pindar mein

Sham-e-Gautam jal rahi hai mahfil-e-aghyar mein

But-kada phir baad muddat ke magar raushan hua

Nur-e-Ibrahim se aazar ka ghar raushan hua

Phir uthi akhir sada tauhid ki Punjab se

Hind ko ik mard-e-kaamil ne jagaya khvab se”

Let it not be forgotten, the same Iqbal who is vilified as the founding father of Pakistan and early proponent of the two-nation theory also wrote Hindustani Bachon ka Qaumi Geet which, in a gentler time, was recited in school assemblies. Today, those who wish to weed out Urdu words from the popular domain might do well to occasionally hum this sweetly lyrical ballad to the homeland:

“The land in which Chishti delivered the message of truth

The garden in which Nanak sang the song of oneness

That homeland is mine, that homeland is mine” “Chishti ne jis zamin mein paigham-e-haq sunaya

Nanak ne jis chaman mein wahdat ka geet gaaya...

Mera watan wahi hai mera watan wahi hai”

The pairing of Chishti and Nanak seems natural to the Urdu poet and occurs in several instances. In much the same vein as Iqbal, there is Afsar Meeruthi in Watan ka Raag:

“The wine that Chishti had poured is still in our goblets

The teachings of Nanak are still echoing in our ears...

Our beloved Bharat our nation is the loveliest of all nations” “Chishti ne jo dii thhi mai woh ab tak hai paimanon mein

Nanak ki taalim abhi tak guunj rahi hai kaanon mein

Bharat pyara desh hamara sab deshon se nyara hai”

And here’s Arsh Malsiyani singing in the same refrain in Mere Pyarae Watan:

“In every age your sufis

Have appeared as prophets

From Chishti and Nanak we have learnt

The superiority of asceticism and freedom” “Sufi tere har daur mein

Kaarte rahe paighambari

Chishti o Nanak se mili

Faqr-o-ghina ko bartari”

Then there is Tilok Chand Mehroom who paints a luminous portrait of Guru Nanak in Tasweer-e Rehmat (The Portrait of Mercy):

“To honour you is to honour all existence Guru Nanak

Your luminosity illuminates every particle Guru Nanak

Your estate endows the intoxication of enlightenment Guru Nanak

Your writings are the summit of worshipping truth Guru Nanak

Divine mercy streams down from your portrait Guru Nanak

Is it your portrait or is it a replica of kindness

Is it your portrait or is it an imprint of reality

Is it your portrait or is it an evidence of nobility

Is it your portrait or is it comfort for a troubled heart

Divine mercy streams down from your portrait Guru Nanak” “Teri tauqir se tauqir-e-hasti hai Guru Nanak

Teri tanvir har zarre mein basti hai Guru Nanak

Teri jagir mein irfan ki masti hai Guru Nanak

Teri tahrir auj-e-haq-parasti hai Guru Nana

Teri tasvir se rahmat barasti hai Guru Nana

Zuhuristan-e-rahmat hai ki yeh tasvir hai teri

Koi naqsh-e-haqiqat hai ki yeh tasvir hai teri

Ayaan suh-e-saadat hai ki yeh tasvir hai teri

Dil-e-muztar ki rahat hai ki ye tasvir hai ter

Teri tasvir se rahmat barasti hai Guru Nanak”

It isn’t just the poets of yore but contemporary ones too who invoke the name of Nanak in different ways. For instance, talking of Urdu or zuban-i Hind, Manzar Bhopali calls out to the centuries-old tradition of mingling of languages and cultures:

“ This is the language of Nanak and Khusrau and Daya Shankar” “Yeh Nanak ki yeh Khusrau ki Daya Shankar ki boli hai”

In Hindola (Cradle), a long poem replete with images of a shared past, Firaq Gorakhpuri says:

“Rahim, Nanak, Chaitanaya and Chishti

Spent their childhood in this very expanse” “Rahim Nanak o Chaitanya aur Chishti ne

Inhin fazaon mein bachpan ke din guzare thhe”

To conclude, here’s an exquisite little poem by Anand Narain Mulla on the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in 1969: