Climate Summit 2017

Bonn talks: India and China wrest focus back on action by rich countries to prevent climate change

As part of the Like-Minded Developing Countries group, the two want to ensure that discussions are also held on what developed countries have done so far.

by 
Sascha Schuermann / AFP

In a significant victory even before 197 nations begin negotiations in Bonn on Monday about their commitments to containing climate change, India, China and other members of the Like-Minded Developing Countries block have ensured that the provisional agenda will include discussions about the actions developed countries had promised to take before 2020 to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions.

When the provisional agenda for the Bonn round of talks was drawn up in late September, India and others found that it had failed to list this pillar of the climate negotiations – known as the “pre-2020 agenda”.

This refers to the actions developed countries must take to cut their annual greenhouse gas emissions and mobilse funds to help developing countries buy green technologies before 2020, when the Paris Agreement on climate change comes into force. The Paris pact, signed in 2015, is aimed at containing the rise in global temperatures this century at 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Noticing the hole in the agenda, the Like-Minded Developing Countries – one of the three groups that represents India’s interests at the talks – sent a formal note to the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change asking for the issue to be reinserted on the programme.

They were successful. When talks open on Monday, the provisional agenda for the two weeks of discussions will include an item on “accelerating the implementation of the pre-2020 commitments and actions and increasing the pre-2020 ambition...”

“It is extremely important for developing countries, including the small island states,” said an Indian negotiator. “When countries deliver against their pre-2020 commitments, they help build greater momentum for actions under Paris Agreement after 2020. We are glad it has been brought back on the provisional agenda for Bonn. Now, we hope developed countries do not block discussions on it when the negotiations begin on Monday.”

Why focus on pre-2020 period?

In 2009, most developed countries committed to undertake economy-wide emission reduction targets that they would achieve by 2020. This was the first time the United States also pledged action along with other developed countries. Rich nations that were party to the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 promised to ratify its second phase, which lasts up to 2020. They also took on the obligation to deliver $100 billion annually by 2020 and transfer green technology to poorer nations. The Green Climate Fund to provide long-term financial support to developing countries was set up alongside. Rich countries also promised to try further enhance these commitments.

In return, developing countries such as India and China, also proposed various ways to limit the growth of their emissions. India pledged to reduce the emissions intensity of its economy by 20%-25% below 2005 levels by 2020. Emissions intensity refers to the amount of greenhouse gases a country emits to produce every rupee of national income.

But then, in 2011, the countries also decided to negotiate a new global compact under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change by 2015. This became the Paris Agreement that all countries decided to implement by 2020. Developing countries took on a greater responsibility to reduce emissions after 2020 than they did ever before. India, China and other developing countries gave yet more ambitious targets to reduce emissions by either 2025 or 2030.

But science of climate change suggests that all these commitments may not to be enough to keep the rise of global temperatures below 2 degree from pre-industrial era levels. Countries would have to undertake even deeper emission cuts in future.

If the developed countries do not meet their pre-2020 emission reduction targets or enhance them, developing countries would have to bear the burden of partially filling up the gap left by developed countries.

The Like-Minded Developing Countries group fears that the transfer of this burden could be effected in Bonn. Fiji, the presidency of the Bonn round of negotiations, has drawn up a proposal for a process that could force all countries to raise their post-2020 emission reduction targets. But the developing countries group has asked that this process specifically include scrutiny of how developed countries fared against their pre-2020 commitments.

“If we do not discuss climate action in pre-2020 period, it is like moving forward on just one leg – on only post-2020 climate change actions and support for these,” Majid Shafiepour, spokesperson for the Like-Minded Developing Countries, told Scroll.in. “The other leg is the commitments made to reduce emissions and provide support to developing countries before 2020.”

The Like-Minded Developing Countries have reason to worry. A review by global civil society groups in 2015 of pre-2020 emission-reduction pledges showed that while countries like China and India had undertaken to bear more than their fair share of responsibility, developed countries had not. Other global reports have assessed that developed world is likely to fall short of its promise to deliver $100 billion a year.

However, forcing pre-2020 commitments to be included on the provisional agenda is only a small victory. Under the rules of the UN climate change negotiations, an issue on the provisional agenda can actually be discussed in Bonn only after all countries agree to do so by consensus. If not, it gets dropped.

“Consultations between countries held behind closed doors over the weekend has indicated that this consensus may not be easy to arrive at,” said a negotiator from a G77+China group country not willing to be named. “Our consultations suggest that several developed country parties could block the issues being taken up in right earnest.”

The approval of the provisional agenda by all 197 countries will be taken up on day one of the talks. In past negotiations, arguments over accepting the provisional agenda with controversial issues to contend with has stalled negotiations for days leading to delays. This year, the countries have already indicated that they may need an extra round of negotiations in 2018 to complete the work on Paris Agreement on schedule.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.