The Big Story: No laughing matter

Tamil Nadu has a loan shark problem. Private moneylenders lending money at exorbitant rates and then threatening borrowers who are unable to pay back is a common social issue across the state. On October 24, a man set his wife and and children ablaze before immolating himself outside the Tirunelveli Collectorate in Tamil Nadu. He had been continually harassed by loan sharks and the Tamil Nadu police had allegedly done little to help him.

Rather than fix this problem, the Tamil Nadu government is expending its energies trying to gag criticism. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu police’s Crime Branch wing arrested a freelance cartoonist for a cartoon he posted on social media. The cartoon attacked the district police commissioner, collector and state chief minister for their inability to prevent the family’s suicide.

This is just one in a long list of examples of free speech being gagged in India. However, of late, there is a special focus on social media and satire.

The country is going through a media churn, with many large media houses hesitant to critique governments. This has meant the demand for criticism of the government is met by disparate actors on social media, who often use satire to hold the government to account. This is not new. In 2012, for example, Mumbai police arrested a cartoonist for highlighting corruption amongst India’s politicians. That same year, the West Bengal government arrested a college professor for posting a cartoon on social media that mocked the chief minister.

Abdication by mainstream media and the explosion of social media since then has meant that even more political speech has now shifted to social media, with WhatsApp and Facebook acting as town squares. On October 31, for example, a man was arrested in Tamil Nadu for the act of criticising Prime Minister Modi in a private Facebook chat. In Uttar Pradesh, just as a new BJP government was sworn in eight months back, four people were arrested for ridiculing the new chief minister. In April, a man was picked up by the Uttar Pradesh police in Muzaffarnagar and allegedly tortured for simply cracking a joke about a high court ruling that granted legal person status to the Ganga as well as for ridiculing the BJP’s politics around the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

So pervasive is this crackdown that it has had a chilling effect on free speech across the board. In October, a comedian alleged that his stand-up routine poking fun at Narendra Modi was not aired.

In a democracy, the right to make fun of political leaders is no laughing matter. It is a crucial part of free speech that reminds us that our rulers are fallible. A clamp down on satire and the social media that disseminates it is a troubling trend for India.

