Opinion

Tamil Nadu cartoonist’s arrest reflects a weak state government running scared of dissent

The Palanisami regime, battling for survival, has let loose what amounts to a police state.

by 
G Bala/Facebook

The arrest of cartoonist G Bala on Sunday has sparked widespread condemnation across Tamil Nadu. His crime: lampooning the state’s inability to prevent the deaths on October 23 of a farmer, his wife and two children, who set themselves on fire outside the Tirunelveli District Collectorate on October 23. The family was being harassed by loansharks and had reportedly petitioned the collector six times to take action, but to no avail. The irony is that Tamil Nadu boasts of having a law to curb usury, a practice widely prevalent in the state.

Pictures of the family in flames sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu. Bala put up a cartoon on his Facebook page caricaturing the chief minister, collector and superintendent of police, showing them standing almost naked around the burning body of the farmer doing nothing, and covering themselves with currency notes. The cartoon went viral on social media.

The government of E Palanisami, who is fighting a fratricidal war to keep control of his broken party, took time to wake up, reacting three weeks later to order Bala’s arrest.

A police team from Tirunelveli drove 600 km north to Chennai, swooped down on the cartoonist around midnight, and bundled him into their vehicle. Bala’s relatives were not informed of his arrest, nor was he allowed to contact anyone – in violation of the Supreme Court’s DK Basu guidelines making it clear that every person has the right to know why they are being arrested.

It later turned out the cartoonist was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Tirunelveli collector and charged with offences related to defamation under Section 501 of the Indian Penal Code and obscenity under Section 67 of the IT Act. It is not clear how these two provisions are applicable to the cartoon.

Tamil Nadu has recently witnessed a number of arrests for perceived offences such as distributing handbills, addressing meetings, conducting agitations and staging public theatre performances critical of the government’s policies. In some cases, the Madras High Court unhesitatingly quashed or stayed the arrests when the affected people sought bail or questioned their detention, and even criticised the government.

Still, the government, battling for survival, has created what amounts to a police state. Officials, particularly the police, given a relatively free hand to deal with crime, are showing little regard for rule of law and displaying their strength by suppressing even small protests.

No justification

Some people have tried to balance their criticism of Bala’s arrest by arguing that while the police’s action was wrong, his depiction of the chief minister and officials was in unacceptably bad taste. I do not know when such people decided to become self-appointed censors. They need to be reminded of Abu Abraham’s famous cartoon in The Indian Express at the peak of Emergency in 1975, depicting President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signing ordinances in his bathtub. It portrayed him as a rubber stamp for the Indira Gandhi government. There was enough pressure to arrest Abraham but strong public opinion in his favour ensured that never happened. Bala’s arrest is an indication of the worrying state of affairs when it comes to dissent.

Abu Abraham’s cartoon depicting President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was published in The Indian Express during the Emergency.
Abu Abraham’s cartoon depicting President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was published in The Indian Express during the Emergency.

This is not to suggest that there are absolute freedoms. Indeed, the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions. Cartoons have led to riots and bloodbaths in the past, for instance in 2015 after the French magazine Charlie Hebdo published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. However, the decision about whether a cartoon or a publication violates Constitutional limits must be made by the courts and not by police or bureaucrats. Bala’s arrest is an extreme show of intolerance and nobody who loves freedom can condone his incarceration for publishing a cartoon expressing anger over an entire family being pushed to suicide by an apathetic administration. His arrest betrays an infirm government using its police force to muzzle dissent.

K Chandru is a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.