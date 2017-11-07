Caste politics

UP civic polls: Spooked by disquiet of Brahmins and Baniyas, BJP gives them bulk of mayoral tickets

Brahmins are reportedly upset with Adityanath’s alleged bias towards Thakurs while Baniyas are smarting from the effects of demonetisation and GST.

by 

Growing disquiet among Baniyas and Brahmins has prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party to try to assuage members of these groups by giving them tickets to key positions in this month’s elections to 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP on Saturday and Sunday declared mayoral candidates for 14 civic bodies. Of them, eight are Banias and three are Brahmins.

Brahmins are said to be upset with the BJP because Chief Minister Adityanath is seen to be favouring Thakurs in government appointments. Adityanath himself is a member of the Thakur community. Members of the Baniya trading community, for their part, are smarting from the Narendra Modi government’s decision in November to demonetise high-value currency notes and the roll-out in July of the Goods and Services Tax, a single nationwide tax that subsumed all state and Central levies.

These two communities form the saffron party’s core voter base in North India. In Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins are said to constitute 11% of the state’s population and Baniyas around 2%. In fact, until Prime Minister Narendra Modi widened the BJP’s social base in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the organisation was referred to as a “Baniya-Brahmin party”.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s parent organisation, played a central role in the decisions about distribution of tickets. Sangh leaders admitted off the record that the organisation had been forced to step in to redress the grievances of the disgruntled communities.

‘A gesture to show we care’

“The Sangh is aware how vital its bond with Baniyas and Brahmins is,” said a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader, who did not want to be identified. “The growing unrest among these castes because of steps taken by BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh made it necessary for the RSS to intervene and try to placate them.”

Another Sangh member, who is also a small businessman, said, “Most of the traders and small businessmen have been severely hit by the manner in which demonetisation was done and GST was implemented by the BJP government at the Centre. They cannot live by loyalty to the Sangh alone. They have to run their families too. Giving them representation is a small gesture to make them feel that we indeed care for them. Winning them back is a major challenge for the Sangh.”

Polls start November 22

Uttar Pradesh will conduct three-phase elections for 16 municipal corporations, 438 municipal boards and 202 town areas on November 22, November 26 and November 29. Votes will be counted on December 1.

The eight municipal corporations where the BJP has fielded mayoral candidates from the trading community are Aligarh, Varanasi, Jhansi, Lucknow, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Agra and Allahabad. Its nominees for the posts in Ghaziabad, Ayodhya-Faizabad and Kanpur belong to the Brahmin caste. Two posts, in Meerut and Mathura-Vrindavan, are reserved for Scheduled Castes while the BJP’s candidate in Saharanpur is Punjabi. The party is yet to declare its mayoral nominees for the Bareilly and Firozabad municipal corporations.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.