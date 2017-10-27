The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Nitish Kumar's proposal for private sector reservation deserves a closer look

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses during a programme inPatna on July 21, 2017. (Photo: IANS) | IANS

The Big Story: Caste away

There are few systems of social apartheid as degrading as caste. In fact, 70 years after India got independence, one in four Indians admit that they practice untouchability.

India has taken steps to combat caste discrimination. It has given Dalits, Adivasis and Other Backwards Classes reservations in public sector jobs and government-run education institutions. Yet, in 2017, this is not enough.

The last major change to India’s structure of reservations was carried out in 1990, when the Union government under Prime Minister VP Singh decided to widen the reservation ambit from only Dalits and Adivasis and reserve 27% jobs/seats for a range of backward castes.

A year later, however, Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s government initiated economic reforms. India’s economy, till now centered around the public sector, saw the rapid growth of private enterprise. In 2006, for example, public sector jobs were twice that in the private sector. By 2012, that ratio has shrunk to 1.5 – and its still dropping.

India’s system of caste reservations in public sector jobs, therefore, is getting outdated fast. To deal with the changed scenario, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has demanded a 50% reservation quota in private sector jobs on the basis of caste.

This is not the first time private sector reservations are being discussed. In 2004, the United Progressive Alliance had the measure as part of its Common Minimum Programme. Yet, the issue went nowhere, with powerful industry interests putting a lid on the debate.

This is not ideal. India’s private sector forms a crucial part of society and often benefits from public largess in the form of land, soft loans and subsidies. Given the pervasive role of caste in society, it is their responsibility to also put their shoulder to the wheel as well. Seventy years after independence, India’s development standards are abysmal with lower castes lagging behind significantly. India must, therefore have an urgent debate around how the private sector can help combat caste.

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. For the rest of the day’s headlines do click here.

If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

Punditry

  • Mukul Roy is not a mass leader, and derived his power from Mamata Banerjee’s magic. Without that, it is doubtful whether he can display the organisational skills that the BJP expects of him, argues Avijit Ghosal in the Hindustan Times editorial.
  • While the government talks peace, the Sangh Parivar’s attitude towards Articles 35 A and 370 has heightened scepticism in Kashmir, write Christophe Jaffrelot and Oishee Kunduin the Indian Express.
  • Ahead of the Quadrilateral meeting, PM Modi must be cautious about bringing big powers into South Asia, argues Suhasini Haidar in the Hindu.

Giggle

Don’t Miss

Dengue politics in Bengal: A tiny insect has turned into a pesky problem for Mamata Banerjee, reports Sohini Chattopadhyay.

The suggestion that the number of dengue cases is being underplayed does not surprise public health specialists. Suppressing disease data is an established public health tradition in India, they say. In 2016, for instance, an Al Jazeeera investigation showed that India under-reports malaria by describing deaths from the disease as resulting from cardio-respiratory failure, or collapse of the heart and lungs.

On Thursday, the Bengali language daily Anandabazaar Patrika published a similar story: Anjana Kundu of Bongaon town said her husband was diagnosed with dengue but the doctor at a Kolkata nursing home wrote “sudden cardio-respiratory arrest in a case of sepsis and multiple-organ failure” on his death certificate.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.