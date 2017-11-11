Corruption scandal

Kerala solar scam: Damning report puts Congress in the dock in poll-bound Karnataka too

Apart from indicting Oommen Chandy, the report accuses KC Venugopal – who is in charge of the party’s poll preparations in Karnataka – of sexual assault.

by 
Oommen Chandy | @oommenchandy.official / Facebook

The report of a judicial inquiry commission into the multi-crore solar scam in Kerala, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government, has put the Congress leadership in the state as well as in neighbouring Karnataka on the back foot. Karnataka, where the Congress party is in power, is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2018.

In 2013, Biju Radhakrishnan and his partner, a woman, allegedly cheated investors of Rs 7 crores by offering to make them partners in their company, Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions Private Limited, which sold solar energy products. Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who was then the chief minister of Kerala, is accused of using his position to help them. The woman later accused Chandy of sexual assault. In January, Radhakrishnan and the woman were convicted in a case filed by one of the investors and are currently serving a three-year jail sentence.

The 1,073-page report states that Chandy, his cabinet colleagues, former Union ministers and prominent leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front received bribes and sexual favours from the accused. The ripples of the scam reached poll-bound Karnataka with the report naming the Congress MP from Alappuzha in Kerala, KC Venugopal, as one of the leaders who had sexually assaulted the woman accused. The Congress has deputed Venugopal to oversee the party’s preparations for next year’s Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Political battle

The Congress in Kerala has decided to fight the case against its leaders legally and politically. “The report is politically motivated, it is not based on facts or evidences,” said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief MM Hassan, adding that his party would seek legal opinion on the matter.

The party’s Karnataka unit, meanwhile, threw its weight behind Venugopal. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara said Venugopal had boosted the party’s morale since he took charge of poll preparations in May and there was no need to recall him from this duty. “The Communist Party of India [Marxist] is playing dirty politics,” he claimed. “Venugopal is a leader with a clean image.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that deputing Venugopal in Karnataka shows the immorality of the Congress. “It is a shame on the Congress,” BJP spokesperson Ashwathanarayan said. “People of Karnataka will reject the party in the next election.”

This prompted Parameshwara to respond by saying, “BJP MLAs watched porn movies inside the Assembly. Its minister went to jail for alleged sex scandal. We would bring them up if they try to corner Venugopal.”

Change in stance

The inquiry commission headed by retired judge G Sivarajan was set up in October 2013 by the Chandy government, after it came under intense media attention and pressure from the opposition Left Democratic Front. Chandy’s popularity plummeted in the wake of the scandal and in the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Left coalition.

The commission submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 26 this year. Instead of tabling the report in the Assembly, as is the practice, Vijayan addressed a press conference on October 11 and announced inquiries by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and a Special Investigation Team against Chandy and his aides.

But the government dropped this plan when it tabled the report in the House on Thursday. It is learnt that it took this decision on the advice of former Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat. The government had earlier been accused of political vendetta over its decision to reveal part of the findings instead of tabling the entire report in the Assembly.

The chief minister said the government would now investigate the politicians and government officials who have been named for demanding and accepting bribes and sexual favours from the accused in the solar scam and would invoke relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against them.

The commission has stated that accepting sexual favours amounts to accepting bribes and would come under the ambit of illegal gratification mentioned in the Prevention of Corruption Act.

What the report states

Among its main findings, the judicial commission has rejected Chandy’s claim that he had no prior connection with the woman accused. It observed that there was evidence of phone calls made from Chandy’s office to her personal mobile numbers.

The commission drew the majority of its inferences from the woman’s testimony and a letter she wrote from jail on July 19, 2013 that was released in a section of the media. The letter accused Chandy of accepting a bribe of Rs 2.1 crores and forcing her to have unnatural sex at his official residence.

The report also states that Venugopal raped the accused three times.

However, Venugopal has said the commission has not made any personal remarks against him in its report. In a press release, he pointed out that the commission had included a letter written by the woman in its report and said, “It contained concocted stories to malign my reputation. I don’t understand why the commission included a letter that contained unsubstantiated claims in the report. It raises suspicion.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.