The Weekend Fix: A reality check for the Congress in Gujarat and nine other reads

1. Rana Safvi in the Indian Express revisits the legacy of Aligarh Muslim University founder Syed Ahmed Khan.

2. The Congress needs more than Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor to swing the Gujarat elections, writes TM Veeraraghav in the Hindu.

3. The Centre’s overtures in Kashmir, appointing an interlocutor for talks, has swiftly turned cold, writes Sankarshan Thakur in the Telegraph.

4. Rajyashree Sen weighs in on naming and shaming sexual harassers and the list of alleged offenders circulated on Facebook.

5. After decades of neglect, Delhi schools could finally turn the page, writes P Anima in the Hindu BLInk.

6. Tim Adams, writing in the Guardian, points out the grave mistakes made by Cambridge professors who are trying to keep students out of pubs.

7. In the Washington Post, a US army veteran laments the army’s deletion of records on wars in Iran and Afghanistan.

8. In the London Review of Books, Adama Shatz examines the American president’s power to launch a nuclear bomb.

9. In the New Yorker, Elisabeth Zerofsky looks at the newspapers at the centre of the Paradise Paers investigation.

10. Ashish Nehra’s true legacy may be the joy he brought to the dressing room writes Vikram Shah in the Mint on Sunday.