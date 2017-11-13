Foreign policy

Can a ‘diamond of democracies’ in the Indo-Pacific counter an expansionist China?

India, the US, Japan and Australia are set to revive an idea first proposed by Shinzo Abe a decade ago.

by 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump | Youtube/The Telegraph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to the Philippines on Sunday, on a three-day trip to attend the Association of South East Asian Nations-India summit and the East Asia summit. Despite these important multilateral events, however, the focus is more likely going to be on three bilateral meetings Modi has planned in Manila: one each with US President Donald Trump, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Buzz around the summit suggests the four countries are likely to resurrect a decade-old idea for a grouping, known as the quadrilateral, in yet another attempt to contain the rise of China.

Officials from each of the countries held a group meeting on Sunday, before their respective leaders were to come together, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs saying they discussed issues of common interest in the Indo-Pacific region. “The discussions focused on cooperation based on their converging vision and values for promotion of peace, stability and prosperity in an increasingly inter-connected region that they share with each other and with other partners,” a release from the Indian ministry said. “They agreed that a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region serves the long-term interests of all countries in the region and of the world at large.”

The preliminary discussions on Sunday and various other indicators such as statements from Japanese ministers to US President Donald Trump’s persistent use of the phrase “Indo-Pacific” over “Asia-Pacific”, have suggested a formal dialogue is likely to be announced in Manila. If the quadrilateral is indeed formalised this week, it will conclude a process that Abe himself attempted to start 10 years ago, only to be upset by leadership changes and the reluctance of both India and Australia in upsetting Beijing.

Confluence of seas

Japan President Shinzo Abe delivered a speech to the Indian Parliament in August 2007, entitled a “confluence of the two seas”, a phrase he took from the title of a book written by Mughal prince Dara Shikoh. Abe, a right-wing nationalist who speaks often of restoring Japan to its rightful place in history, told Indian lawmakers that he expects ties between the two countries to be “pivotal” in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region upholds values such as freedom, democracy and the respect for basic human rights.

Abe then named two more countries that combined would add even more heft to this grouping:

“By Japan and India coming together in this way, this “broader Asia” will evolve into an immense network spanning the entirety of the Pacific Ocean, incorporating the United States of America and Australia. Open and transparent, this network will allow people, goods, capital, and knowledge to flow freely

Can we not say that faced with this wide, open, broader Asia, it is incumbent upon us two democracies, Japan and India, to carry out the pursuit of freedom and prosperity in the region?

— Japan President Shinzo Abe, in a speech to Indian Parliament, August 2007

Abe resigned from office barely a month later, and though the US pursued the quadrilateral idea despite him, the other countries were not fully on board – especially after Beijing sent angry messages to each of the nations over what was then being called an “Asian NATO”. Australia finally put an end to the grouping when its Foreign Minister Stephen Smith announced in 2008 that Canberra was not interested. If the relevance was not clear enough, Smith was standing next to Chinese foreign minister when he made the declaration.

Half a decade later, after Abe scripted an unexpected comeback, he authored an Op-Ed entitled “Asia’s Democratic Security Diamond” in which he called once again for this league of democracies to take the lead in ensuring “peace, stability and freedom of navigation”.

Chinese expansion

Even then, in 2012, conditions were not right for the grouping to be formalised. The United Progressive Alliance-run government in India was not prepared to openly take aim at Beijing, and Australia was similarly concerned both about its relationship with China while also wanting to be the United States’ prime ally in Asia. US President Barack Obama attempted a pivot to Asia, with closer ties to all of the quadrilateral countries, but the grouping itself did not come into being.

The five ensuing years have, however, seen a major shift in how all of the countries view Beijing. Xi Jinping’s tenure has seen China go from testing the waters in the region to unabashed expansionism, attempting to impose its will on smaller nations in its periphery and developing grand strategic roadmaps like the One Belt One Road initiative. In their own ways, each of the countries in the proposed quadrilateral has developed sharper opinions of Chinese activities.

India, which shares a huge border and counts China as its biggest trading partner, made this switch clear earlier this year when it was the only major nation boycotting the big One Belt One Road summit, despite Modi’s early bonhomie with Xi. With no one now believing platitudes about China’s peaceful rise towards leadership, policymakers across Asia have begun thinking up ways to counter Beijing, since containment now seems impossible.

Fresh moves

The impetus has come from Japan yet again. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in October that Abe would propose the four-way dialogue and the US followed suit, saying it is “looking at a working-level quadrilateral meeting in the near term”. A spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry was less direct, saying New Delhi is “open to working with like-minded countries on issues that advance our interests and promote our viewpoint”. That may not sound like a ringing endorsement, but it sets the stage for talks. This week’s meetings in Manila are, as a result, likely to see the official announcement of a quadrilateral dialogue, with further moves for Australia to join the security trilateral that already exists between India, Japan and the US.

The main obstacle standing in the way remains the three countries’ very different ideas of how to take on China along with, to a lesser extent, the unpredictable nature of promises made by Washington, DC under President Donald Trump. But even if the four are not set on what must be done about Beijing, the grouping will likely see them work towards better cooperation on security, trade and freedom of navigation, which in turn will send a message to other countries in the region.

The last time Japan attempted to bring about this ‘diamond of democracies’, the effort collapsed in the face of angry messages from Beijing. China, coming off a momentous party congress that has cemented Xi Jinping’s place in history, is likely to be even more vocal about its unhappiness with this grouping this time around. The key test for this expected quadrilateral, which hopes to re-align power in the region, will depend on how each of the nations responds to what is likely to be predictable provocation from Beijing in response.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.