Breathless in Delhi

‘Nothing much can be done about it’: This sweeper spends his days in a cloud of dust in toxic Delhi

All that protects Fakeer Chand from the poisonous air is a thin cloth that he uses in lieu of a mask

by 
Fakeer Chand has lost four masks and does not want to buy another. | Abhishek Dey

Fakeer Chand has lost four anti-pollution masks in the last month. “It was not a case of carelessness,” said the 54-year-old street sweeper as he moved his broom up and down a pavement in South Delhi’s Defence Colony, kicking up a cloud of dust that fused smog blanketing the city. “We do manual labour out on the roads and we don’t realise when the mask comes loose and falls. It eventually gets cleared away with dust, leaves and other pollutants that are swept off the roads.”

Two of these masks had been given to him by his employers, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. The other two he had bought from a roadside stall for Rs 50 a piece. Mask sellers are doing brisk business in a haze-filled Delhi that has seen severe levels of air pollution since November 7. But the cotton masks sold on the roadside do not keep out the finer – and more hazardous – particulate matter like PM 2.5 and PM 10. For that, an N95 respirator is needed, which is more expensive.

Chand said he does not see the point of buying another mask and is now relying on an even more unreliable protection technique: a thin cloth around his face that covers everything except his eyes.

In the eye of the smog

Chand, who lives with his family in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh and travels around 20 km every morning to Delhi for work, said the particles in the air makes his eyes itch and nose run.

“Nothing much can be done about it,” he said, as he jumped off the pavement and sprinted to the other side of the road, his long broom tucked into his arm. “I understand that pollution is harmful but does that really matter for a person like me who deals with such intense level of dust early in the morning every day?” he said. Road dust is one of the
primary sources of suspended particulate matter in the city.

Chand, who was a farm labourer in Haryana, took up a job with the municipal corporation around 20 years ago. With his income, he needs to feed a family of seven comprising his wife, an unemployed son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. He did not disclose his salary.

Chand said that over the years, he has worked in almost all localities in Delhi. Since 2012, he has been confined to the southern part, after Delhi’s municipal corporation trifurcated into three area-wise divisions. He said he found all areas to be equally polluted.

“I am always surrounded by a thick cloud of dust and it is hard to tell which area is more polluted in general than the other,” said Chand as he finally sat down to rest on a security guard’s chair around 8.30 am and wiped his face from edge of the towel, his sole protector from the toxic air. “But I still do it because I have job security, which I cannot compromise with, and I also believe that it will not be that easy for me to get into a new profession at this age, no matter how dirty Delhi’s air gets.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.