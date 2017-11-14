The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: BJP has huge numbers in Parliament – why is it afraid of a winter session?

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 

The Big Story: Delayed action

By convention this would be the time of the year that Members of Parliament start returning to Delhi to prepare for the winter session, which traditionally begins in the third week of November. Yet this year MPs are still not arriving in the capital, and it has nothing to do with the horrible air quality of the city. Instead, the government has yet to convene its panel on parliamentary affairs, which decides the dates for a Parliamentary Session. There has been no public announcement from the government or the Bharatiya Janata Party which leads it either. As things stand, we do not know if there even will be a winter session of Parliament.

Convention dictates that the panel on Parliamentary affairs provide for a 15-day cushion before they convene a Session of Parliament, primarily to allow MPs to make their way to Delhi. This means that, if there is to be a winter Session this year at all, it will now be pushed into December. The reason being given for the delay, via unnamed sources and not through official comments, is that most leaders are busy campaigning in Gujarat, where elections are due in less than a month. The Opposition, on record, agrees, saying the delay is due to Gujarat elections but not because leaders are indisposed. Instead, the Congress has claimed that the BJP is afraid of bad press and being cornered on issues like the botched rollout of the Goods and Services Tax ahead of voting in the state.

Pushing a Session into December is not unheard of. In 2008 and 2013, the Winter Session was held only after the final date of polling in several states. And there have been many occasions in which a Session has been held even as elections are on, including the last three Gujarat assembly polls. But, in recent memory at least, the Session has not been postponed beyond December 10. The final date of Gujarat assembly elections this year is December 14.

The complete silence from the government on the Session has been particularly alarming, especially considering quotes from unnamed BJP sources telling reporters in the media that there may not even be a Winter Session at all. That would not violate any rules, but it would count as yet another sign of how little the BJP cares for the institutions that make up India’s republican democracy. Ironically, the need for it to be postponed – if indeed the government wants the Session to begin after polling in Gujarat – is the result of a delay in announcement of the election dates in that state, which in turn the BJP was accused of having delayed through pressure on the Election Commission.

The BJP has huge numbers in both houses of Parliament. It has a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, and is the single-largest party in the Rajya Sabha. That should give it more reason to rely on this institution, which defines Indian democracy. Instead, it has constantly tried to bypass Parliament, through the use of ordinances, money bills and the lack of time spent discussing important legislation. While Parliament has been much more productive over the last three years, there has also been the impression that the government considers it dispensable, with murmurs of the BJP desiring a more presidential system that would bypass it altogether. Wantonly delaying the Winter Session, with talk of doing away with it altogether, does nothing to change that impression.

The Big Scroll

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. For the rest of the day’s headlines do click here.

If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

Punditry

  1. “Cards might well be on their way out. But making ATMs redundant is a task of vastly different proportions,” says a leader in Mint.
  2. “It would be fair to say that by forcing modifications in the GST system, the Surat traders very successfully blackmailed the government,” writes Swapan Dasgupta in the Telegraph. “However, what is important to note is that the government was responsive.”
  3. Salil Tripathi in Mint says that India’s institutions, whether it is the Army or the judiciary, are in need of strengthening, both in setting out their values and upholding the ones they have held on to for years.
  4. “Cash flows during elections not to buy votes but rather to support a campaign. Cash is an important grease to run a smooth campaign machinery for a number of reasons,” write Pradeep Chhibber, Rahul Verma and Harsh Shah in the Hindu.
  5. Fearful of the savage minefields emerging around it, India hopes the United States will – push come to shove –stand with it in Asia. Hope, however, is not a policy,” writes Praveen Swami in the Indian Express.

Giggle

Don’t miss

Malini Nair tells us about the research of a scholar on women’s college magazines from the early 20th century which reveal how on Indian campuses, some things haven’t changed.

Krishnan discovered the magazines were an unusual, intriguing, honest and oded glimpse into the way women thought, lived and felt in the early years of women’s education. They were edited, monitored and controlled by faculty editors but if you looked long enough, you were sure to find riveting material.

“Girls write frequently about hostel pranks and friendships, about relationships between senior and junior students and about living away from home for the first time,” said Krishnan. “They also write on more serious matters: for instance, I’m currently writing a paper about a 1941 debate at WCC on whether civil disobedience could be reconciled with Christian ethics.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.