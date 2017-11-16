Kingdom of Dixit? Indian stakes claim to African territory, American says he already owns it

On November 7, 24-year-old Suyash Dixit from Indore declared himself king of the “Kingdom of Dixit” – 1,290 square kilometres of unclaimed land between the borders of Egypt and Sudan called Bir Tawil.

Bir Tawil is literally “nobody’s land”. Its terra nullius status is a result of dispute over borders by the surrounding nations of Egypt and Sudan. Currently, the region remains unclaimed by every country and has no registered population.

Dixit, a businessman by profession, wrote in a Facebook post that he travelled from the Egyptian city of Abu Simbel to reach Bir Tawil, going through regions occupied by the Egyptian military where the army allegedly has orders to shoot trespassers on sight. Upon reaching Bir Tawil, Dixit planted sunflower seeds as a “traditional way to claim ownership of land”, according to the Times of India. Dixit has declared himself as the acting prime minister and head of military of the “Kingdom of Dixit” while his father is the acting president.

However, Jeremiah Heaton from Virginia, United States, who had got to Bir Tawil in 2014 and claimed it for himself as the “Kingdom of North Sudan”, has called Dixit “a liar” and claims and that the Indian did not actualy reach Bir Tawil.

You are a liar. You bring shame to your family. It was impossible for you to travel to Bir Tawil without permission from the Egyptian miltary. You requested my help with the problem. You faked your travel. pic.twitter.com/VzfprrHnEp — North Sudan (@KingNorthSudan) November 15, 2017

Heaton flew down to Africa three years ago with the express purpose of claiming Bir Tawil as a sovereign state and gifting it to his daughter Emily, then seven years old, as her kingdom because she always wanted to be a princess. Heaton claims to have set up embassies for his kingdom across the globe in the United States, Denmark, Lithuania and the Czech Republic in addition to drafting bill of rights for the territory. No government or international organisation has, so far, recognised the “Kingdom of North Sudan”.

Before Heaton, in 2011, journalist Jack Shenker visited Bir Tawil and placed a makeshift flag in the region though he did not make claims to the territory.

As Dixit’s story was being covered by major news outlets and websites in India, Heaton took to Twitter to debunk Dixit’s claims. Heaton wrote that Dixit could not have made the journey from Abu Simbel to Bir Tawil because the area is separated by Lake Nasser which cannot be crossed since there are no ferry services or a bridge.

As you can see a journey from Abu Simbel, located on the Western side of lake nasser, to bir tawil is impossible. pic.twitter.com/AWYiiX46nC — North Sudan (@KingNorthSudan) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Twitter is slowly waking up to Heaton’s allegations, and people are pointing out that Dixit is not the first person to claim Bir Tawil for himself and that his declaration is not recognised by the international community. Scroll.in wrote to both Heaton and Dixit for comments. Dixit responded by saying that he did travel to Bir Tawil and that he would provide details later in the day. This story will be updated when he does.

In 2014 Jeremiah Heaton also clained himself as the king and his daughter as its princess here is the pic pic.twitter.com/szKhMZ23xE — Abhinav Kumar (@A_kayThind) November 15, 2017

The place called Bir Tawil has multiple claims.

Jack Shenker in 2011

Jeremiah Heaton in 2014

And now this guy suyash dixit.

No international organization or government givel approval yet.

No claims have been officially recognised. — Digamber 💎 (@Digamber) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, some Twitter users are beside themselves with an Indian grabbing a piece of land in Africa and declaring himself as its king. Congratulatory tweets poured in.

