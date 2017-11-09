Climate Summit 2017

Bonn climate talks end as developing countries fight the odds to keep their hopes alive

After bitter fights, intrigue and convoluted trade-offs, the window of opportunity had been kept open to implement Paris climate change agreement.

by 
Demonstrators dressed as US President Donald Trump and polar bears at a protest outside the event in Bonn. | AFP

The Bonn climate change summit concluded on Saturday with bitter fights, intrigue and convoluted trade-offs between developing and developed countries dragging the negotiations well beyond the allotted two-weeks into the weekend. At the end, the best many developing countries could say of the negotiations was that, against odds, the window of opportunity had been kept open to implement Paris climate change agreement effectively from 2020 onwards.

The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020, under which the targets of developing countries post-2020 are linked to three conditions – how well the developed countries perform by 2020 against their obligations, how much of the responsibility they shoulder to reduce emissions after 2020 and how much finance they provide to developing world after 2020 to reduce their emissions.

Developing countries and their groupings had to draw deep from their collective reservoir of negotiating skills to fight tenaciously and ensure the summit did not close with worse results.

It could have easily got worse.

In the face of a determined European Union, working in parallel with an unexpectedly aggressive United States, developing countries stood to lose their rights under the Paris Agreement even before the global pact against climate change gets implemented from 2020. They also faced the risk that developed countries transfer some of their existing responsibilities in the fight against climate change onto the shoulders of poorer nations.

Rare show of solidarity

In a rare show of solidarity, the various fractions of the G77+China group of 134 developing countries coordinated well to stave off the challenge thrown by the geopolitical heavy weights from the developed world. This was made possible by the group of Like-Minded Developing Countries, with India and China as members, and the Africa Group of Negotiators leading from the front.

Developed countries wanted to ensure that future United Nations summits do not get to scrutinise whether rich nations had delivered against their targets to reduce emissions and provide finance to developing countries by 2020 – called the pre-2020 agenda. The Like-Minded Developing countries, including India and China led the fight on this front. By Thursday, they ensured that developed countries would report on their performance over next three years to the global community. But as a compromise, the developed countries would present their reports in a fashion that does not lead to anything worse than public opprobrium if the results are below par. If these reports show that rich nations failed to meet their pre-2020 commitments, the developing countries will be able to use them to some extent to ensure the burden of fighting climate change is not transferred on their shoulders disproportionately in the short-term.

The like-minded developing countries could ensure this favourable decision, with other developing countries standing strong behind India and China through the two weeks.

“The pre-2020 agenda should have remained alive by default,” said a senior delegate from a developing country. “But Fiji, as presidency, played an unfortunate role and dropped it suddenly, which had the US and EU gleeful. We had to put it back on the table and kept alive. That took a great surgical intervention.”

The Africa Group of Negotiators, the group that speaks on behalf of African nations, took on the developed countries on another front. The Paris Agreement requires developed countries to report how they intend to provide public funds to developing countries to fight climate change and to adapt to its effects after 2020. The developed countries tried hard to ensure that no discussions be held this year or in future on the design of these reports.

Developing countries realised that if the design of these reports was not clearly chiselled out before 2020 it would become hard to pin down developed countries to their financial obligations under the Paris Agreement in coming years.

The Africa Group anchored this debate for the developing countries as others from the G77+China group coalesced around it with their diplomatic heft. The debate dragged the talks into Saturday morning but the developing countries stood firm on what came to be called as the fight over agenda item 9.5 – a reference to the specific provision of Paris Agreement.

The developed countries relented, around midnight over between Friday and Saturday. The Bonn summit agreed that it would decide next year the nature of these reports and how finely their parameters can be defined to hold the developed countries accountable.

Another developing country negotiator summed it up at the end of the talks. “Unfortunate as that will sound, the fact is at Bonn we just decided that we shall actually discuss in 2019 what we had promised each other in 2015 we shall discuss in 2019. The developed countries have turned this into a battle of attrition running up to 2020 when the Paris Agreement comes into force,” he said.

“They want to weaken the implementation arrangements for those parts of Paris Agreement that require the developed countries to be accountable for their promises,” he added.

Reduction targets

The one argument India, China and other developing countries did not win too convincingly was over the nature of the process to ratchet up emission reduction targets under Paris Agreement before 2020 by all – called the Talanoa Dialogue.

Fiji, which is presiding over the negotiations, and the developed countries had wanted that the process of ratcheting up of emission reduction targets be designed without any reference to the financial responsibilities of developed countries or their pre-2020 obligations.

The negotiating rules of the summit ensured that India and China could not get the Fiji proposal altered beyond a point. They did manage to bring a reference to the pre-2020 obligations of developed countries into the process. They also managed to ensure that the results of the dialogue are not taken from the beginning as binding on all countries to accept and act upon.

“One can say we lived to fight this on another day and ensured our options do not get closed at Bonn this year,” said a member of the Like-minded developing country team.

On several other contentious issues that was the best result 197 countries could deliver – not closing any option till 2018 when the roadmap for implementing Paris Agreement is to be finalised.

“To put it simply, developed countries wanted the UN negotiations not even consider our views and submissions next year when text-based negotiations start,” the like-minded developing country negotiator summed up. “We have ensured that our views will have equal footing next year when the roadmap is actually drawn up in specific words and phrases.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Behind the garb of wealth and success, white collar criminals are hiding in plain sight

Understanding the forces that motivate leaders to become fraudsters.

Most con artists are very easy to like; the ones that belong to the corporate society, even more so. The Jordan Belforts of the world are confident, sharp and can smooth-talk their way into convincing people to bend at their will. For years, Harshad Mehta, a practiced con-artist, employed all-of-the-above to earn the sobriquet “big bull” on Dalaal Street. In 1992, the stockbroker used the pump and dump technique, explained later, to falsely inflate the Sensex from 1,194 points to 4,467. It was only after the scam that journalist Sucheta Dalal, acting on a tip-off, broke the story exposing how he fraudulently dipped into the banking system to finance a boom that manipulated the stock market.

Play

In her book ‘The confidence game’, Maria Konnikova observes that con artists are expert storytellers - “When a story is plausible, we often assume it’s true.” Harshad Mehta’s story was an endearing rags-to-riches tale in which an insurance agent turned stockbroker flourished based on his skill and knowledge of the market. For years, he gave hope to marketmen that they too could one day live in a 15,000 sq.ft. posh apartment with a swimming pool in upmarket Worli.

One such marketman was Ketan Parekh who took over Dalaal Street after the arrest of Harshad Mehta. Ketan Parekh kept a low profile and broke character only to celebrate milestones such as reaching Rs. 100 crore in net worth, for which he threw a lavish bash with a star-studded guest-list to show off his wealth and connections. Ketan Parekh, a trainee in Harshad Mehta’s company, used the same infamous pump-and-dump scheme to make his riches. In that, he first used false bank documents to buy high stakes in shares that would inflate the stock prices of certain companies. The rise in stock prices lured in other institutional investors, further increasing the price of the stock. Once the price was high, Ketan dumped these stocks making huge profits and causing the stock market to take a tumble since it was propped up on misleading share prices. Ketan Parekh was later implicated in the 2001 securities scam and is serving a 14-years SEBI ban. The tactics employed by Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were similar, in that they found a loophole in the system and took advantage of it to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth.

Play

Call it greed, addiction or smarts, the 1992 and 2001 Securities Scams, for the first time, revealed the magnitude of white collar crimes in India. To fill the gaps exposed through these scams, the Securities Laws Act 1995 widened SEBI’s jurisdiction and allowed it to regulate depositories, FIIs, venture capital funds and credit-rating agencies. SEBI further received greater autonomy to penalise capital market violations with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Despite an empowered regulatory body, the next white-collar crime struck India’s capital market with a massive blow. In a confession letter, Ramalinga Raju, ex-chairman of Satyam Computers convicted of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud, disclosed that Satyam’s balance sheets were cooked up to show an excess of revenues amounting to Rs. 7,000 crore. This accounting fraud allowed the chairman to keep the share prices of the company high. The deception, once revealed to unsuspecting board members and shareholders, made the company’s stock prices crash, with the investors losing as much as Rs. 14,000 crores. The crash of India’s fourth largest software services company is often likened to the bankruptcy of Enron - both companies achieved dizzying heights but collapsed to the ground taking their shareholders with them. Ramalinga Raju wrote in his letter “it was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten”, implying that even after the realisation of consequences of the crime, it was impossible for him to rectify it.

It is theorised that white-collar crimes like these are highly rationalised. The motivation for the crime can be linked to the strain theory developed by Robert K Merton who stated that society puts pressure on individuals to achieve socially accepted goals (the importance of money, social status etc.). Not having the means to achieve those goals leads individuals to commit crimes.

Take the case of the executive who spent nine years in McKinsey as managing director and thereafter on the corporate and non-profit boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines, and Harvard Business School. Rajat Gupta was a figure of success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy added an additional layer of credibility to his image. He created the American India Foundation which brought in millions of dollars in philanthropic contributions from NRIs to development programs across the country. Rajat Gupta’s descent started during the investigation on Raj Rajaratnam, a Sri-Lankan hedge fund manager accused of insider trading. Convicted for leaking confidential information about Warren Buffet’s sizeable investment plans for Goldman Sachs to Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta was found guilty of conspiracy and three counts of securities fraud. Safe to say, Mr. Gupta’s philanthropic work did not sway the jury.

Play

The people discussed above have one thing in common - each one of them was well respected and celebrated for their industry prowess and social standing, but got sucked down a path of non-violent crime. The question remains - Why are individuals at successful positions willing to risk it all? The book Why They Do It: Inside the mind of the White-Collar Criminal based on a research by Eugene Soltes reveals a startling insight. Soltes spoke to fifty white collar criminals to understand their motivations behind the crimes. Like most of us, Soltes expected the workings of a calculated and greedy mind behind the crimes, something that could separate them from regular people. However, the results were surprisingly unnerving. According to the research, most of the executives who committed crimes made decisions the way we all do–on the basis of their intuitions and gut feelings. They often didn’t realise the consequences of their action and got caught in the flow of making more money.

Play

The arena of white collar crimes is full of commanding players with large and complex personalities. Billions, starring Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, captures the undercurrents of Wall Street and delivers a high-octane ‘ruthless attorney vs wealthy kingpin’ drama. The show looks at the fine line between success and fraud in the stock market. Bobby Axelrod, the hedge fund kingpin, skilfully walks on this fine line like a tightrope walker, making it difficult for Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney, to build a case against him.

If financial drama is your thing, then block your weekend for Billions. You can catch it on Hotstar Premium, a platform that offers a wide collection of popular and Emmy-winning shows such as Game of Thrones, Modern Family and This Is Us, in addition to live sports coverage, and movies. To subscribe, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.