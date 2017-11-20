educational politics

Delhi college rechristening row: Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya is a divisive name, say teachers

They say it undermines the legacy of philanthropist Dyal Singh Majithia. However, college principal says new name is secular and patriotic.

by 
Dyal Singh Majithia.

Delhi University’s Dyal Singh Evening College is a little paperwork away from being officially rechristened Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

The name was suggested at a meeting on November 17 by the college governing body’s chairperson, Amitabh Sinha, a lawyer and member of the Bharatiya Janta Party. College principal Pawan Kumar Sharma said that the proposal was adopted with little resistance from other members of the governing body.

Founded in 1958, Dyal Singh Evening College has long shared its campus with Dyal Singh College, which started the next year. Both colleges share the same governing body and college buildings but have separate teaching and administrative staff, principals and students. However, five months ago, Delhi University decided to convert the evening college into a morning college. This is why the evening college needed a new name.

The proposed rechristening, however, has elicited mixed feelings among the teachers and students of the morning-shift college. Some say that it is a “divisive name” that contradicts the secular legacy of the 19th century businessman, progressive thinker and educationist Dyal Singh Majithia after whom both colleges are named. Others say the colleges have pressing problems that should have been addressed instead, such as the lack of infrastructure that makes it difficult for two colleges to run from the 11-acre campus at the same time.

Majithia’s legacy

The Dyal Singh College Trust Society was founded in Lahore by Dyal Singh Majithia (1848-1898), an early supporter of the Indian National Congress. It established its first college, the Government Dyal Singh College, in that city in 1910. After Partition, the Trust moved to India. It started the evening college – Delhi University’s first – nine years after Independence. In 1978, Delhi University took over the management of both colleges, which is why the Trust had no say in the renaming of the evening college. The Trust still runs colleges, schools and libraries in the Punjab-Haryana-Delhi region.

Majithia also founded The Tribune newspaper and was a trustee of the Sadharan Brahmo Samaj, an offshoot of the Hindu social reform movement.

Sachin N, a teacher at Dyal Singh College and member of Delhi University’s academic council, said that Majithia was “a committed secularist”. Explaining why he felt the evening college’s new name was problematic, he said: “‘Vande Mataram’ does not have the same connotation it did before 1947. Today, it is a divisive phrase used to bait a minority community. It goes totally against Majithia’s legacy.”

In a feature published in 1998 to commemorate Majithia’s death centenary, the academic Madan Gopal wrote in The Tribune:

“Dyal Singh was an unorthodox person. He had Muslim and Christian cooks. At his dining table sat Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Parsis. The wine dealers’ bill for himself and guests was substantial. A scion of the family that had held charge of the affairs of the Golden Temple for decades, Dyal Singh returned from Kashi to Majitha. Instructed by a British governess and then educated at the Christian Mission School at Amritsar, he had an inquisitive mind. He knew more about Christ and Christianity than even the pastors. With a religious bent of mind, he studied the Gita with the help of a Sanskrit teacher from Ferozepur, and studied the Quran too.” 

But both Sharma and the college’s students’ union president Divakar Yadav denied there was any ideological slant to the rechristening. “[Vande Mataram] is a totally secular name about respecting the motherland,” said Sharma. “It does not go against what Dyal Singh Majithia stood for – he was a great patriot, a great son of this country.”

Attempting to explain that the college did not undermine Majithia’s legacy, Sharma said that the evening college still had a section in its library comprising “books brought from Lahore”.

Yadav said that students were pleased with the new name, which had nothing to do with the fact that a member of the BJP was the chairperson of the governing body.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, and an MLA representing Rajouri Garden in Delhi, has opposed the decision to rename the evening college. “We [will] not let the name change happen,” he told the Press Trust of India. “If it is not revoked, it will result in unpleasant protests.”

Governing body chairperson Amitabh Sinha did not reply to calls or text messages seeking his response. If he does, this piece will be updated.

Limited infrastructure

Viraj Kafle, who represents teachers in the college governing body, said that though the renaming proposal has drawn immense attention, picking a new name for the college was not even on the top of the agenda for the November 17 meeting, as both colleges have major problems to deal with.

Since around 2010, Delhi University has converted several evening colleges into morning colleges. For instance, Deshbandhu Evening College became Ramanujan College in 2010, and Ram Lal Anand Evening became Aryabhatta College in 2014. However, in these cases, the new morning colleges got separate premises to function from. However, both the Dyal Singh colleges are expected to squeeze in together without being allocated additional space.

According to the morning college’s staff association president, PK Parihar, Dyal Singh College has about 6,000 students while Dyal Singh Evening College has about 2,500. “We have just 11 acres of land and already space was limited,” said Parihar. “How can two colleges run together at the same time?”

He added: “There is friction between morning and evening college teachers over classrooms and parking slots. The canteen is crowded and our playground is small even for just one college. We do not have hostels or staff quarters.”

Though Sharma said that new buildings are coming up, others say even those will not be adequate for both colleges.

During the November 17 governing body meeting, students protested against the decision to convert the evening college into a morning college without the provision of additional land. Another protest in collaboration with the All India Students’ Association is scheduled for November 20.

Kafle said that he dissented at the governing body meeting, not with regard to the choice of the new name, but regarding the decision to rename the college at all. “I dissented, saying that a name cannot be selected till the other problems have been resolved,” said Kafle. “Another teacher wondered aloud if it would not be better to continue with the legacy of Majithia, but there was no further discussion on it.”

In July, in response to protests, Delhi University’s executive council formed a committee to study the feasibility of having the two colleges run from the same campus at the same time. But Sachin N confirmed that both colleges have been running together in the morning since September.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.