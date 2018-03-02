If the place where the most civilised, the most educated, the nicest, the most honest, the most decent and the most free-spirited literary and cultural personalities assembled was not safe enough then where else would I have been safe? A mosque was not safe for me, nor was the home of someone staunchly conservative, nor a dark alley, an empty road, a terrorist’s hideout, a den of drunks, some religious event, a Jamaat congregation or literally a villain’s lair. Except the confines of my own home, if there was one other safe place for me to be in, it was the book fair. It was a familiar place, close to my heart, something that was in my blood and in every beat of my heart, a balm after a long spell of pain and a refuge that welcomed me with open arms to rest in its embrace after every gruelling year.

Minu informed me that Lajja was doing very well, the first edition had been exhausted in no time and he was confident that very soon the second edition too would be over and he would have to commission a third. I was astonished to learn that in only a few days of the book fair a few thousand copies of Lajja had been sold. Why would someone want to buy Lajja? What was in that book? It was not a love story, nor did it have a fantastic and intriguing plot. It was a fact-laden, simply written account of something everyone was aware of. Usually readers never favoured such books.

No sooner did I take a seat at the Pearl Publications stall than a line of people eager to buy the book formed out of nowhere. Not that everyone wanted to buy Lajja specifically because they knew about it. Many bought the book simply because they wished to buy a new book. Many came to the stall to ask if there was a new Taslima Nasrin book and, when informed about Lajja, they bought it immediately, some even going so far as to buy multiple copies. Even vendors from other stalls were coming for fifty to a hundred copies at a time to take to their own stalls.

At first I assumed it was mostly Hindus who were buying the book but when many of them approached me for autographs I heard their names and realised that many were not.

The more the book sold the more anxious I got, thinking that after reading a couple of pages people were going to hate it. Were they buying the book because they were admirers of my work or were they buying the book specifically because they knew what it was about? I had no way of knowing which of these was true and neither could I ask any of them. As the crowd for the book increased so did the crowd for those hoping to get an autograph and I could not put my pen down for even a breather. Sahidul was sitting beside me, Khusro was standing at the door and his strong friends were scattered about here and there. So many people loved me, so many read my books and I was supposed to feel unsafe in the book fair? Perhaps Khusro thought the same too. He excused himself and went off on a stroll for a little while.

It happened some time later. No one could have anticipated something like it. There was a group of people surrounding the open area in front of the stall. All of us inside the hall noticed much to our surprise that in only a few minutes a few hundred people had gathered behind this huddled group. There was a colossal crowd around the stall, none of whom wanted to buy books. None of them were moving either. Someone from the stall called out to them and asked what they wanted and why they were blocking others if they did not wish to come in themselves. No answer came from the crowd except for a collective holler that went on for a while. The sound was not a pleasant one and under his breath Minu asked me to pull my chair back further inside the stall. There was a nearly two-foot-wide gap between the crowd and us, where a long table had been placed. As requested I pushed my chair further back inside.

Almost immediately the crowd started making an odd sound that slowly morphed into slogans: “Get her, beat her”; “Break her head, tear off her clothes, break her hands”.

Someone inside the stall was crying for the police and Minu asked them to run to the police and get help. There was no way out, though, because the mouth of the stall was completely blocked and not even an insect could have slipped past. Suddenly, someone threw a stone and in a flash there was a shower of stones aimed at me by the crowd outside. Some whizzed past my ears while most hit me. By then both Sahidul and Minu were in front of me shielding me from the stone-pelters, while I sat there pale and numb from the shock. Big rocks were being thrown at the stall, aimed at the shelves, some of which collapsed. Books fell out and scattered everywhere. A stone hit the bulb, which exploded and showered me with shards of glass while plunging the stall into darkness.

Those inside the stall had a moment’s furtive discussion among themselves; most were perspiring profusely. The crowd of nearly three hundred had begun to push the stall with all their might and the barrier of the long table at the entrance crashed under the weight. The police were standing like silent witnesses not too far away and they had not raised a finger yet. There was no time left to wait for them to do anything either. The people gathered outside were going to finish me and those inside the stall knew they had to do something immediately if they hoped to save me. Within moments they had picked up whatever they could get their hands on: large broken pieces of wood, bamboo, leftover material from the construction of the stall that had been stacked inside.

Leaping over the broken table, they charged fiercely at the mob outside. The moment the startled mob retreated a few steps to shield themselves from the abrupt attack, two of the waiting policemen swooped in, grabbed me by both my arms, and took me out of the stall. Another group of policemen were behind us providing us cover as we began running. My handbag was missing and so were my shoes, the sari had almost unravelled, and in such a state they somehow managed to take me up to the first floor of the Academy. They pushed me inside and closed the iron gate behind me. By then everyone in the fair had gathered to watch the spectacle of me being dragged from the stall to the Academy. It must have indeed been a spectacle! I stood on the first floor trembling while the police spoke to the director general of the Academy.

Afterwards the director general called me and told me in no uncertain terms that I could never come back to the book fair ever again. I was banned from the book fair of the Bangla Academy for life.

The police dropped me off at my house in Shantibag in the kind of black van they usually used to transport thieves and criminals. On the way one of the police officers said to me, “Why do you write about religion? Of course these things will happen if you write about religion.” Another chimed in, “If we hadn’t saved you that would have been the end of you today.”

