The fate of the International Film Festival of Kerala this year is unclear after the Kerala state government announced on Tuesday that it has cancelled all government-supported and funded cultural events for one year to divert funds allocated to these events towards flood relief. “Department heads are advised to take measures to transfer the money earmarked for these events to the chief minister’s disaster relief fund,” read the order issued by principal secretary Biswanath Saha.

The decision has led to speculation about the cancellation of Kalolsavam, the school state youth festival, and the IFFK, which is scheduled to take place between December 14 and 21. On Tuesday, some media publications even reported that this year’s IFFK has been called off. An official statement from the organising committee of the film festival though is yet to be released.

The Kerala Chalachitra Academy organises IFFK every year. The festival is one of the best programmed and attended events in the country.

Scroll.in spoke to a member of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy who said that the ministry of culture has not yet taken a decision on cancelling the film festival. The official added that the academy has apprised the ministry of the difficulties of cancelling the festival at this point and said that Minister AK Balan has responded positively. The issue will be taken up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he returns from the United States later this month and thereafter a decision will be taken, the official added.

Meanwhile, the academy has also put forward suggestions to raise its own funds and to reduce the burden on the government, academy president Kamal told Asianet News. One of the suggestions is to increase the delegates fee, he said. “There is also the money that the government has already given us which we have already used to start preparations for the festival – using those funds, we are thinking if we can organise the festival perhaps at a smaller scale,” Kamal said.

Calling off the festival this year will impact Malayalam cinema – especially those that have been made in the last one year, Kamal added. The selection process for Malayalam films at the festival is currently going on and should the festival be cancelled, it will be difficult to accommodate these films next year, he explained.

The fate of the annual Kochi Muziris Biennale, which is also scheduled to take place in December, is unclear. The government order also extends to all events organised by the tourism department.

Earlier in August, the state government had called off the annual Onam celebrations and the Nehru trophy boat race. Funds set apart for these events were also added to the flood relief operations in the state.

At least 483 people lost their lives, 14 are still missing and thousands became homeless overnight in the floods that hit the state this monsoon.