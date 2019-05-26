International media on Modi

After such an intense and charged two months of elections, the people have given their mandate. Prime Minister Modi may be whatever has been alleged in these articles but he is once again our prime minister and we owe this country our unwavering support (“‘Modi’s win will see India’s soul lost to a dark politics,’ says ‘The Guardian’ editorial”).

It is not in the nation’s favour to highlight articles demeaning our leaders and this should not be encouraged. We do not know how the next five years will pan out, especially for minorities, backward classes and the poor, but we have to be hopeful and do our bit.

I found the reportage on Scroll.in during the elections to be fairly balanced, but now you need to switch gears from being anti-BJP to pro-India and for that, we need to shut out these western newspaper when they insult our prime minister. – Hamza Dalal

***

These authors are grossly misinformed and their opinions have no basis in fact. It appears as though they do not want to see the world’s largest democratic country, with a rich cultural background, to become an economic super power and a knowledge hub. They can’t digest the fact that Modi would do a world of good to Indian and has already established himself as an important world leader. – Narasimham Gl

***

Pankaj Mishra’s article is biased reflective of persecution mania. He knows nothing about the India that is witnessing great progress under Narendra Modi.

Modi means development of a nation that was lost in transit due to invasions from various countries. That the country’s rich culture and tradition has withstood these invasions in addition to the misrule of the Nehru dynasty is proof that this nation was waiting for a powerful leader. Journalists should not write such nonsense without checking the ground realities. Voters are not fools. – Narasimhan Krishnaswamy

***

Why should anyone subscribe to Scroll.in, which is jealous of the Indian political system? The Guardian should suggest that the prime of Britain take who it thinks are “political orphans” as refugees. In a democracy, the mandate of the people is to be accepted. The article by Pankaj Mishra too is a bad omen for these international publications and their credibility, which is already at a low. – Vishwas Wadekar

***

Pankaj Mishra is totally unaware of ground realities. The people of India are not stupid to vote for Modi in such large numbers. By the way, Mishra forgot to mention that EVMs were hacked. Wake up, Mishra, and check the facts before writing about Modi and Indian politics. – Sanjiv Kapoor

***

With all due respect, I would like to you know that these articles are nonsensical. If Indians voted a strong government into power, what is wrong if they choose a nationalist party over the Congress or others? That is what democracy is about. The authors cannot create a wrong perception about a decision taken by a democratic country’s citizens. They have the right to criticise, but they can’t portray the choice of millions of people as a wrong choice because it doesn’t align with their preference.

If someone thinks that their community is a “political orphan”, they are being selfish. Because if you love your society and surroundings, you will not feel like orphan. We understand the agenda of these publications and we protest against it. – Vijay Anand Sharma

***

Incompetent fellows. We don’t have to listen British stooges who left our country poor and made us ashamed of our great civilisation. Here is someone who gives us hope and aspiration, who makes us to feel we belong to great civilisation and makes us feel proud of its growth. Let’s have a healthy debate and knowledgeable discussion on this to grow our wisdom. – Charan Reddygaddam

***

These views are extremely harsh. One should also consider the end of caste, identity and dynasty politics that kept disturbing social harmony. This is not a victory of Hindu ideology. People have chosen Modi because they feel empowered and feel that India is strong under his leadership. – Subhash Chandra

***

It is evident that the author and his publication is not only putting their own reputation of minimum intellectual standards and fairness at stake. In any case, who reads The Guardian in India? Soon, people will be reading Times of India all over the world. Like the Congress, the foreign publications are fuelling anti-nationalism in India. – Sachin Tiwari

***

I read this pathetic article on Narendra Modi. Does the author think all those who voted for him are fools? The moment he came to power, people started spreading false things about him. They can try this for the next five years too, but no one is going to take them seriously. – Tandlam Lakshmi Ravindra

***

We are no longer seeking approval and praise from foreigners. They do not know what India is all about. An Indian name doesn’t make you Indian. The author cannot see any good in this country. Finally we have a leader who is genuinely trying to bring us out of age-old darkness and corruption, the nightmares of Emergency, the sluggishness of political leaders, the inefficiency of bureaucrats and the terror of terrorists. The authors should stick to writing about the country they live in and earn from. – Tanvi Srivastava

***

I disagree with these articles and the assumptions made while sitting in another country. I recommend the authors go to rural villages of India and see what has been done for the poor. I come from the development sector and have seen the change for myself. I have seen corruption drastically come down. So much technological reform has been introduced. I can get my passport or registration work done without having to pay agents.

I am sure these articles have been written based on discussions that take place over a couple of beers with people who have no connect with and understanding of rural life. They need to get their facts right. Voters are not fools. – Poonam Sharma

***

The author of this article seems to be ardent anti-India. His views are disgusting and far from the truth. In fact, Modi has freed his countrymen from the corrupt system that prevailed during Congress rule. The administration has become transparent and the common man is far happier today.

The standard of living has improved hugely. Which previous government had provided facilities such as free LPG cylinders, electricity, schools and medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh? There has been all-round development in all spheres.



How can the author of the article be so blind as to see only darkness all around? The publication seems to have an ulterior motive in publishing such an article. How much money was paid by the anti-Indian lobby? – RG Kukreja

***

Why abuse Modi? The Congress-led Opposition has itself to blame for failing to prepare well for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi failed to build a strong offensive against BJP. Instead, he made personal attacks on Modi, as did his sister, Priyanka. The so-called Mahagathbandhan failed to come through. The Opposition did not successfully deploy its strongest weapon against the NDA, the Rafale deal, to implicate Modi. But in the Indian democracy, the goal of all political parties is only to win elections. – Vakkalanka Venkataramana

***

You have thought it fit as an Indian media publication to reproduce The Guardian editorial without comment, thereby ostensibly endorsing the utterly atrocious views of these colonial-era journalists who are disconnected from our context. These ever-condescending journos come to conclusions without analysing or citing instances of what they are accusing our prime minister of doing. It’s very clear that they are biased and short on facts. We should ignore them and pardon them their ignorance of what India is and what Indians want. Each one of the points made in the articles can be lambasted but the moot point is should we? Better to ignore than engage. – Mohanram Subbarao

***

It’s a shame that though the authors don’t know what is happening on the ground, they still choose to write about this topic. Modi came back to power because of his schemes that were implemented properly and reached the masses. Modi has come up in the hard way, not like the Englishmen who owe a debt to India for generations to come.

We are capable of taking care of ourselves. The English thrived on loot from other nations. They have so many problems in their country, they should concentrate on. Stop meddling in others’ affairs. – Murali Mohan

***

The newspaper is practicising the age-old colonial-era philosophy of divide and rule. Yes, India is inclined towards Right Wing politics, but this too is inclusive and not limited to a particular section of the public. – Harish Kurup

***

The fourth pillar, the media, has let down democracy and the people in India. The Election Commission of India has been partisan, neither did the Supreme Court play its role well in some cases. There have been allegations of EVM tampering and Muslims not being allowed to work in some areas. Many instances of model of conduct violations were reported and the Election Commission gave a clean chit in many of these. I wonder if democracy will remain in this land for long. – Shiela Rajan

***

Pankaj Mishra definitely appears to be on the payrolls of the now-battered Congress party. I have absolutely no link to any political party. If Modi was such a bad person as being projected by this man, then he would not have come back with such a decisive and increased majority. It is obvious Mishra has written this article on the false data. One cannot imagine that a newspaper claiming impeccable credentials would stoop so low. – SP Mundra

***

The writers seem to have good knowledge about India’s social system, with its blend of caste and religion. What they don’t know or did not want to mention is the darker side of this. Corruption was ruling the roost and measures like demonetisation and GST has has helped to eliminate this. As far as freedom of religious minorities is concerned, they have freedoms under the Indian Constitution and these are far better than in other countries. Unfortunately, some amount of this freedom is being misused. And let’s be clear. The media, whether it is in print or otherwise, is inclined to certain ideologies or political parties and have their vested interests. – Rajendran KV

***

These authors should be ashamed of themselves for writing such articles. Unaware of India’s scenario, they are basing their assumptions on a handful of information. The Hindu religion is a tolerant one, but that doesn’t mean it should be suppressed all the time. Modi is just empowering it and the country. – Vanshika Vyas



***

The editorial and opinion pieces in these foreign media outlets seem to suggest that liberalism can only be the preserve of specific political formations in India. The citizens of the world’s second-most populous nation still need coaching on what is in their own best interests while taking decisions on whom to vote for.

Inclusiveness is at the core of the Indian ethos and that is what has always made this country truly unique. With differences in caste and creed subsumed in the common identity of being an “Indian” and sharing a similar way of life.

It is blatantly unfair to cite stray incidents of lawlessness to apparently make the point that a possible assertive majoritarianism is on the rise and likely threatening the fabric of the world’s biggest democracy. The Indian people may well be spared such doomsday forecasts.

If Indians, a significant number of them millennials, have overwhelmingly favoured the return of Mr Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, they have done so in the strong belief that he can fulfill their hopes and aspirations. Let’s leave it to them to decide, in the future, whether these expectations have been met. – Sumali Moitra

***

I am a historian who have never received any favours from the Modi dispensation and nor am longing for one. But I strongly condemn The Guardian’s editorial criticising the man and the leader. Those who have no knowledge of India and its psyche and want to see a weak leadership and are shuddering in awe of the man that is Modi. I want to tell all those who criticise the Indian leadership and doubt the voter’s discernment to please wait and watch. Remember, it’s time, place and choice (not chance) that maketh all. – Sushil Kumar

***

Is it really relevant to us what the New York Times and The Guardian write about Indian democracy? Why do you need to follow them? This is their opinion and their perception, why the need to post it on your website? India has grown as a powerful nation and has improved global relations under Modi. What would the international media know about the benefits that the Modi government has provided to poor villages, such as like toilets, gas, electricity, roads, medical insurance and direct benefits transfer through Aadhaar?

No western nation would love to see India rising. So it seems irrelevant what their media propagates about the Indian government. Publishing this editorial is a sign of disrespect towards the millions of Indian voters who have re-elected Modi as prime minister. – Kunal Sengupta

***

The article is just an intellectual nonsense and hostile journalism. Modi to me is a leader for all Indians, including people of all castes and religion, who is trying his best to rediscover the potential of Indians and develop the nation for the benefit of the people. By discrediting the people’s verdict, the writer disrespects the people of India and tries to project himself to be wiser. Is he wiser than millions of people of India? The article is not worthy of being published. – Kapil P Prabhakar

Results 2019

As expected, Elections 2019 have given a clear mandate to National Democratic Alliance and to the incumbent BJP-led Narendra Modi (“Narendra Modi dedicates NDA’s landslide victory to the people of India”). Unlike the last time, the elected party should not waste time in pomp and splendor at the cost of a common voter. The NDA should be quick to formulate a post-poll alliance strategy. The common man is at the mercy of the new government to listen to his everyday woes.

Their concerns have been pending for a long time because the announcement of election dates has been followed by inaction by the government machinery under the guise of the model code of conduct.The “Modi factor” should now not be a deterrent and business as usual should continue. – Varun Dambal

***

Why has Scroll.in has turned into a mouth piece of BJP (“2019 elections: Why did the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati experiment fail in Uttar Pradesh?”)? EVMs cannot be hacked, development schemes by prime minister have worked, India has a better image abroad compared to 2014 – these are nothing but fantasies and there’s not an iota of truth in those statements. – Deepa Rashmi

***

No one needs to resign, the need of the hour is dispassionate introspection and analysis (“Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as Congress president, but working committee rejected it, says party”). The party needs to accept its mistakes or oversight during this protracted campaigning process. They need to take up the bread-and-butter issues that strike a chord with the electorate. There are a slew of Assembly elections coming up, so there is no time to waste. The party needs to hit the ground running. – Zarina Bazliel

***

Pragya Thakur’s victory has established that people of this country were never fond of Mahatma Gandhi, he was just someone who was part of the school syllabus (“‘Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer has won,’ says Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur’s victory”). This win also proves that people with Hindutva ideology hate minorities more than they love Gandhi. When they chant Jai Hind or Vande Mataram, they do so not because they love the country but to show their hatred towards minorities. – Arif Marker

***

I don’t think the Congress lost in Rajasthan because it fielded new faces, replacing the tried and tested ones. Even the BJP did that, and ruthlessly. Would Advani have not won? The fact is, the Congress has not developed that kind of killer instinct. Its organisational structure is also weak. BJP won not because of the party but because of Modi. Remove Modi and see what would remain of the BJP. – Dipak Dholakia

India tomorrow

I pity the mental distress and non-usage of brain of whosoever wrote this article (“Regardless of the election result, India’s future has been decided”). Why do you see everything about Modi in tainted glasses? Why do you drag Hindus and Hindutva into anything and everything. I understand that Modi comes from the BJP and the RSS, but have you ever seen him make decisions based on his religion? Has he been troubling or biased towards Christians or Muslims?

He is just focused on the development of the country. The RSS words or as you say Hindutva ideology is just a way of protecting the heritage and culture. It is not about killing or destroying anything or anyone.

Let’s only talk about country’s development. Let’s focus on improving the sense of being Indian, a citizen of one of the greatest lands on earth. – Swaroop Nayak N

***

As you said, India’s future has been decided. But was the country doing well in the previous regimes? Does the press not enjoy the same freedom? The media today is still free and insensitive to national security. Media works only for TRP and hence every issue is sensationalised. So please stop this sensationalism and get some real news and real journalism on the table that will help shape the overall political discourse and bring good socio-cultural change. Please act responsibly. Stop toying with people’s emotions.

While I am totally apolitical and hate the deinstitutionalisation of government machinery, governing this big country is not an easy task. I still give credit to this government for the good things that have been achieved, but more is needed. And if media really helps I am sure a strong government can achieve the desired growth and stability for this nation. – Nayan Bahua

***

Why don’t we Hindus trust our mental faculties? I believe its because of Macaulay’s education system. Why don’t we appreciate the fact that even before the arrival of Mongols, British or Congress, the Sanatan society always permitted individual thoughts to grow. Hence, we have different treatises to practice, such as ideas floated by Yagyavalka, Vashishtha, Kapil, Agastya and many others.

We were the only civilisation that allowed Zorastrians and Jews to settle in and practice their religion. The last civilisation to settle here are Tibetans. The thought that Modi or RSS will do something to break this is misplaced and spread by a western-educated subservient mind. – Saurabh Bhatnagar