Weekend Reads
- In all the analysis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second massive election victory, one aspect has not been properly examined, writes Krishna Prasad in the Indian Express: “The insidious role some in the media played in conditioning minds, building myths, deflecting attention, normalising the abnormal, and poisoning the pool”.
- “[Girish] Karnad belonged to a generation who grew up in a time when India’sliterary and cultural traditions showed significantly more fluidity across linguistic lines, with its exponents showing a familiarity with cultural expressions across languages,” writes Karthik Malli, in Newslaundry.
- Srinivas Kodali in the Wire recounts how the private sector, after being kept out of the Aadhaar ecosystem by the Supreme Court verdict last year, has slowly regained access – a situation that seemed to be pre-determined, no matter what the court would decide.
- TikTok, the social media network that has made stars out of ordinary folks, is the connective tissue between two murders that shook Delhi, finds Snigdha Poonam in the Hindustan Times.
- Osman Samiuddin in Cricinfo tells us what it’s like to watch both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the best batsmen in men’s cricket: “Rohit a rougher, more organic presence, a man who accepts mornings aren’t always great; Kohli more manicured, born ready and waiting, to own the day, morning, afternoon or evening. Kohli’s cheeks and jaw are a sculptor’s dream; Rohit’s cheeks are like my ten-month-old’s.”
- “To all of us alive in this moment – with the awareness, or in denial, of what feels like an apocalypse unfolding in slow motion –Ghosh’s book is just such a precious gift, a call for a new awakening,” writes Somak Ghoshal in Mint about Amitav Ghosh’s new book, Gun Island.
- Meera Srinivasan in the Hindu tells us of young people in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, who have “chosen social media platforms to offer a new lens to look at the city, providing a view that goes beyond the scars of the war”.
- Gandhara brings us the disturbing news that “Pakistani political discussions are reverberating with talk of hanging 5,000 people to cleanse the country of opposition”.
- Catherine Byaruhanga of the BBC reports on witnesses saying that a unit of Sudan’s security forces raped women as they dispersed pro-democracy protestors outside the military headquarters.
- An investigation by Reveal’s Will Carless and Michael Corey found that hundreds of active-duty and retired law enforcement officials from across the US are “members of Confederate, anti-Islam, misogynistic or anti-government militia groups on Facebook”.