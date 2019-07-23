Mumbai woke up to an unusual sight on Tuesday. Instead of the grey monsoon clouds, the sky was bright and scintillatingly blue.

Pollution was low and visibility was high. As of 10.30 am, the Air Quality Index reported from all monitoring stations across the city was in the “good category”.

It’s been a month of high variability in the city, noted KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general of meteorology at the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai: there have been heavy rains, but the metropolis also recorded incredibly high temperatures.

July in Mumbai has been a month of high variability. Started with very heavy rains, recorded all time Max Temp, 36+ Deg C & Thunder with lightning.

Today we see a very bright blue sky in the morning with cloud developments on horizon.

Last 24 hrs Min and Max temp tells same story pic.twitter.com/ye4RD9tbG2 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 23, 2019

Many residents of the fast-paced city took some time off to stand and stare at the view above their heads – and to post images on social media.

