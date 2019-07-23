Mumbai woke up to an unusual sight on Tuesday. Instead of the grey monsoon clouds, the sky was bright and scintillatingly blue.
Pollution was low and visibility was high. As of 10.30 am, the Air Quality Index reported from all monitoring stations across the city was in the “good category”.
It’s been a month of high variability in the city, noted KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general of meteorology at the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai: there have been heavy rains, but the metropolis also recorded incredibly high temperatures.
Many residents of the fast-paced city took some time off to stand and stare at the view above their heads – and to post images on social media.