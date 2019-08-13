The episode of Discovery Channel’s Man Vs Wild show featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the host and noted adventurer Bear Grylls was telecast on Monday night. It had created quite a buzz ever since the promo was first released on July 29, so naturally the telecast promptly sparked hilarious memes on social media.

National award for the best actor in a comic role male goes to !! #ManVsWild — Vishal Bagada (@VishalBagada07) August 12, 2019

Does Bear Grylls understand Hindi?

Most Twitter users wondered about the conversations between Modi and Grylls during the course of the episode. Modi delivered most of his lines in Hindi, a language Grylls probably doesn’t understand. This chat, for instance, left many bewildered.

One question - modi is talking in HINDI, and bear grills is pretending as if he is understanding it .... Did he learn Hindi ? 😀😀 #ManVSWildwithmodi https://t.co/oTbVdeXMnC — MAYANK (@mayank_mrt) August 12, 2019

Seems like Bear Grylls passed 10th from CBSE board with hindi compulsory subject. #ManVsWild — Yᴏɢᴇsʜ (@Yogesh_0708) August 12, 2019

TV show or Modi’s life story?

Prime Minister Modi, like on many other occasions, did not miss the chance to narrate stories about his childhood to Grylls. This was, obviously, fodder for the meme-makers on the internet. Modi’s prolonged monologues made some people wonder if he was actually doing his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

In the first 15 mins. Modi has mentioned



I was poor

I sold tea

I am selfless

This is the 1st vacation I am taking in 18 years

I work really hard.



While Bear Grylls is patiently waiting to eat a grasshopper. #ManVsWild — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 12, 2019

Is this #ManVsWild or Mann ki Baat? — Royson Dsouza (@royson_d) August 12, 2019

Wife to me - "What is this lipstick mark on your collar. Are you having an affair??"



Me to wife after watching #ManvsWild - "My childhood was very poor. We used to go to the Himalayas bare feet to wash the lipstick marks on the collar"



*Wife breaks down and hugs me — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 12, 2019

All about the TRP

In May, Modi guided his Bharatiya Janata Party to a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Many Twitter users were certain that his popularity would result in a spike in Television Rating Points for the Discovery Channel.

