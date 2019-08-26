It is exactly three weeks since the Indian government announced its unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The state stands bifurcated into two Union Territories to be governed directly from New Delhi.

Before making the announcement on August 5, the government put the state under military lockdown, snapping communication lines, arresting political leaders and immobilising free movement in the Valley. In the weeks since then, the government has repeatedly claimed the situation on the ground is “normal” – an assertion that redefines the meaning of normalcy, in light of the 21 facts listed here.