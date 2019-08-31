My relationship with Amrita Pritam is somewhat fresh, one can say. What seems like a life-long association now began only in 2014. I had bought a Rajkamal paperback edition of Pritam’s selected poems, Pratinidhi Kavitaein. I had only heard of her before, as one does – flagbearer of women’s poetry in India and Punjabi literature, Jnanpith winner, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, a “feminist before feminists”, and so on.

And, of course, of her much talked about romance with the “people’s poet” Sahir Ludhianvi, and her platonic bond with Imroz that lasted more than forty years, until she died in 2005. Main Tainu Pher Milangi – “I will meet you yet again”, she commits. Little did I know that I was in for a rather peculiar and fiercely personal engagement with the poet’s life, writing, and persona, in less than five years – so much so, that I would be desperate to write what follows.

A Meeting

After several years

Suddenly, a meeting

Our souls

Trembled like a poem Ahead of us

As an entire night –

While half of the poem

Huddled in one corner,

Another half

Sat in another corner Then at daybreak

We met, like pieces of

Torn pages

I held his hand

In my hand

He took my arm

In his arm And we

Laughed like a censor

And placed the page

On a cold table,

Casting a line

On that entire poem — Translated from " Ek Mulakat"

I recall reading the dull, flimsy paperback edition all night, and then calling the friend who had inspired me to read her. “You’ll like her,” he was positive earlier. His certainty had surprised me, but he had proven to be correct. “I have never felt like this before,” I told him. What I had also meant was, I had never felt so much at once before. Feelings that were comprehensive, yet incomprehensible. I gazed at her face for long. It gazed back. The calm matched the silence that follows an engrossing, engaging conversation.

While I stood

silent, sober and still

the nearby sea bore a tempest Then god knows what came onto the sea

It packed the storm

into a sack of sorts

handed it over to me

and stood farther away, amused I was astonished

But accepted the marvel anyway

I knew that such events

Occurred, if only, once in an era Thousands of thoughts

Reflected in my head

But I stood still, wondering

how will I carry it to my town? Each street of my town is narrow

Each roof of my town is low

Each wall of my town backbites I thought

If I could find you

Somewhere, then like the sea itself

We shall convey it over our chests

We shall laugh as would two banks And shall settle

in the town of

rooftops so low

And streets so narrow But the entire afternoon was spent

In looking for you

And I had to sip

My fire, all by myself I was one lone bank

The other bank I had to shed

And when the day was nearly set

I returned the sea’s tempest

To the sea itself Now that night has started to spread

I have met you You are sullen, silent, sober and still

I too am sullen, silent, sober and still

Only the outlying sea bears the tempest — Translated from " Ek Mulakat"

To think of Amrita Pritam is to think of romance, love, longing, separation. At times, all at once. I had begun to commit the error of not thinking of romance, love, longing, and separation, of thinking of Amrita Pritam as Amrita Kaur, as Amrita. “Tumhari, Amrita”. “Yours, Amrita”, is how most of her letters to Imroz were signed.

My acquaintance with her romance was merely the beginning of my acquaintance with Amrita. My Amrita, I would think. As she writes her poems, her fiction, or her heartfelt letters and love notes to her lovers and her children, I knew she was also writing to me. Her reader.

I won’t lie, I have made several attempts to relate to and resonate with her life and her writing, but eventually I found myself playing a different role in this relationship. I was a listener. Amrita speaks through her writing. That is how she knows communication­­ – in Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Hindustani, and English, languages I too am, coincidentally, familiar with.

So, as I read her, or rather, listened to her, I translated her across these languages. It was a matter-of-fact response to a stimulus. I also read how others translated her: From Khushwant Singh to Nirupama Dutt and Akhil Katyal. I am guilty of comparing the translations. What was Amrita like when she spoke to them? How were they listening to her? She talked to us all, nevertheless, and passionately so. She bared everything and expected the same from us.

A Union With Self

My bed is here

But like shoes and shirt

Take off your body too

Put it on the stool there

Nothing unusual –

It is a custom of one’s country — Translated from "Atmamilan"

After that first copy of Amrita’s poetry, the rest of her work that I now own is all second-hand, used books, found in a second-hand book market of Delhi by the name of Daryaganj. Among others such as Kagaz Te Canvas and Pinjar, I have three copies of A Revenue Stamp, one of her two autobiographies, in Punjabi, English, and Hindi. I have read all three partially and yet wholly: I familiarised myself with her story in all three languages, in parts.

I also own a used, signed copy of Imroz’s poetry, most of it addressed to Amrita through poems and sketches. I was given as a gift, as a romantic token, a copy of Uma Trilok’s translations of the letters between Amrita and Imroz: Amrita-Imroz: A Love Story. And I also chanced upon Dastavez: Amrita Imroz de Khat in the same Daryaganj market on one Sunday. It turns out I was building a small bookshelf that could also be a collection of memories of Amrita Pritam. The margins and covers of these used books bore names, scribbles, and doodles of those who knew Amrita before I could. I was privy to their old conversations.

As I learnt more about Amrita from her other acquaintances, her readers, and her translators, I learnt of her eccentric omnipresence. A strong individualism sparkled from her, paradoxically, through her relationship with her lovers, her children, her country, and her readers. Yet, she was on her own. She survived – and how!

My Address

Today I

erased my house number, I

also removed

the street name impressed upon

the street’s forehead

and wiped off

directions to every road that led to me But if you absolutely want to find me

then knock on

every door on the street of

every city of every country This is a curse, a blessing too and wherever there is a

glimpse of a

free spirit

– know that as my home — Translated from 'Mera Pata'

Today, I am determined to house Amrita Pritam. How? Probably by imbibing the freedom that she longed for and represented, simultaneously. I shall read Pritam today, at the turn of a century after her birth, not only to understand this paradox, but to spread it. Several thought and still do, that Amrita belonged to them. Such was Amrita’s influence in one’s life. Still is. Yet, to be Amrita, is to be free, and to accept oneself with that freedom. To be Amrita, is to be pure, real, true, and boundless.