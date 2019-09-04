Money matters

[Subramanian] Swamy did a surprise ouster from India during the Emergency (Say goodbye to $5-trillion economy, says Subramanian Swamy after GDP numbers released). He became famous. But he could not get hold of the Bharatiya Janta Party due to AB Vajpayee. He was self-satisfied when the Janata Party later merged with the BJP. He is noted for his economic views. He half-heartedly supported demonetisation. There are many think tanks in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. They are devoted and self-acclaimed deshbhakts [patriots]. So they vie with each other. – GS Bansal

***

What steps should the government take to avoid this situation according to Subramanian Swamy? He should explain and elaborate on it instead of blaming [the government]. – Ashoke Nakka

***

Swamy is right and he means it. Please consider my view as well. The government was formed in 2014, got a majority again in 2019, and is still stale and useless; that’s what I think. Forget a $5 trillion economy, my question is, will India continue to be chaotic because of this ignorant government? I’m not interested in living in India due to this government that lacks in its vision. – Ramesh Krishnan

***

The announcement to amalgamate major banks comes as a surprise even though one understands that such a decision has been taken cautiously by the Ministry of Finance (‘Next generation banks’: 10 public lenders to be merged into four entities, says Nirmala Sitharaman). The need for such a decision has been explained as a means to infuse capital into the banks as the economy now is staring at a gloomy picture of the markets. Such a restructuring exercise will help minimise bad loans and non-performing assets. One will not be surprised if more such plans are implemented in future, and set a trend with the concept of amalgamated banking systems in the coming years.

It needs to be seen as to how quickly and effectively such an amalgamated banking entity will penetrate into businesses. All the banks, anyway, share a common banking software. It also needs to be seen as how well the government will convince such mammoth banks to restructure without affecting customers, employees, the banking union and other such entities.

In a bid to succeed in the restructuring and strengthening requirement, it should also be noted that the move may impact the already declining perception of existing customers and other beneficiaries associated with the otherwise traditional Indian banking system. Innovation is now necessary to be implemented to ensure that customers are moved to the new entity without too many procedural hassles which would ensure the smooth transition of existing banks into the newly formed banks. – Varun Dambal

On writers

I loved reading this (Yours, Amrita: Remembering poet and writer Amrita Pritam on her 100th birth anniversary). I have been intrigued by Pritam’s life since last year when my sister’s boyfriend WhatsApped her “mein tenu phir milawangi” [I will meet you again] a few weeks after they broke up. I cried reading An Ode to Waris Shah. But I want to be closer to her. I don’t own any of her works but I would like to give her freedom on my bookshelf. Also, I’m absolutely going to Daryagunj to get second-hand books! – Ananya Bhargawa

***

I have been a life-long reader and am now in my 70s (Rohinton Mistry turns 65: How has he struck a fine balance in his long journey as a writer?) I have studied English Literature at McGill University from teachers such as the well-known Canadian writers, Hugh McLennon and Louis Dudek. A Fine Balance is the best novel I have ever read, and many of my friends agree that it is their best-loved novel, as well. I have heard interviews with Rohinton Mistry on CBC radio and have been waiting for further novels from such a brilliant writer. I am upset and dismayed that he has not published another novel since Family Matters. What has happened? – Barbara Patrick

Legally homeless

Bengal was divided in 1905 by British rulers due to an increasing independence struggle against the Raj (‘It’s anti-Muslim’: Four things you’ve heard about NRC that aren’t strictly true). Subsequently, it was again divided into two during the independence of India and Pakistan. The liberation war of Bangladesh of 1971 was an internal matter of Pakistan but India intervened due to its larger interest. Due to the intervention, and formation of a new country Bangladesh, today the Eastern part of the country is mostly free of terrorism.

However, India has had to pay the price in the form of refugees and infiltration. The infiltration has now practically stopped yet Bengali people are subjected to hatred and injustice from the people and governments of the North Eastern States of India for very long. Bengali-speaking populations have never retaliated, maybe because they are very poor and weak. Also because they have no political leadership.

It is very surprising that while the political leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal party has given a call to totally reject the process of exclusion of Bengali speaking population from the National Registrar of Citizens, no Bengali speaking political leader has appealed to avoid the declaration of anybody as a stateless person. It is a shame on the Bengali political leadership.

I appeal to the Union Government as well as the state government of Assam to not declare anybody stateless. It is a violation of human rights. This kind of disturbance will also adversely affect the economic growth of the state and India as a whole. The requirement is to seal the border strictly and effectively. – Prasun Chaudhuri

***

Whatever consequences follow the publication of the NRC, the harassment the people faced, the suicides that took place and the uncertainties faced by the lakhs who have become stateless – only the ineffective monitoring by Supreme Court will remain responsible. – Apurba K Baruah

Kashmir row

Your article in Scroll.in speaks volumes about your views, mindset, ideology and educational background (Opinion: Arundhati Roy has no reason to apologise for her statement about Pakistan, Indian armies). Madrassas teach hatred for Hindus and ask that Muslims marry Hindu kids to convert them. Ample evidence of this is found on national TV. Can you answer why fake twitter propaganda is spread by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Leftist JNU punks, Congress party’s Italian leaders, Communist grey-hair weirdos like Sitaram Yechury who earns money from the blood of Naxalites?

Watch Buddha in a Traffic Jam, the film to authenticate my information. Look at P Chidambaran’s bank account and will know the cause of the nation’s instability. Look at the nexus between Delhi Lutyens and the Award Wapsi gang and the tukde-tukde gang. Kashmir enjoyed special status. It wasn’t free, as such, to date. Removing Article 370 was the need of the hour. It was simply delayed due to Nehru-Gandhi dynasty politics. – Rasika S

***

The article was full of false equivalences between the Indian Army and the Pakistani Army. This article seems to be another apologia for the Pakistani Army – the most powerful institution in Pakistan which has conducted several coups, killed dissenting individuals and hasn’t let any civilian government take proper control. Also for your information, the Pakistan Army used helicopter gunships to strafe civilians whom they said were militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas region and Balochistan.

The Pakistan Airforce used fighter jets JF-17/F16 to bomb its own citizens in these regions during the Zarb-e-azm exercise in the 2015-2017 period whereas the Indian Army and paramilitary uses AK-47s, tear gas, pellet guns, internet shutdowns and other means. Please don’t give the isolated example of the Indian Airforce in Mizoram, that was in 1968. There is no parallel between the two. The Indian Army doesn’t interfere in civilian democracy, doesn’t threaten to kill or kill members of the media.

Roy should have weighed her words better as should have Taqbir Huda. After the fall of Dhaka, there were still some sympathisers left in Bangladesh who couldn’t make it to the so=called land of the pure. It seems the author is one of them.

Also, I’m disappointed with the editorial policies of Scroll.in. It seems people ascribing motives to your publication are right. – Tyler Durden

***

I have been reading your articles for a year, but all of these are not neutral. It is sad to admit that in the matter of Jammu and Kashmir you are reporting negatively. Please understand the mood of India otherwise you will be left with only anti-Indians supporters. I am sorry to say this, but it is what true. I do not support any political party. – BS Karola

***

The way that the Modi-led BJP Government is handling the situation in Kashmir is totally unacceptable. They can not deny everyone their fundamental rights of livelihood and medical facilities. This should be stopped at the earliest. If it is prolonged, more things will backfire. The government must also give answers in the Supreme Court. Public support will not exist when they know of the real situation. – Rakesh Karola

***

So far Pakistan has shown remarkable restraint in the face of bullying and horrific human rights abuse by an increasingly racist and insecure India against the Muslims of Kashmir (World risks India-Pakistan war if it fails to intervene in Kashmir, says Imran Khan in NYT op-ed). The civilised way to restrain such aberrant behaviour is to invite the world community to show solidarity in facing down unacceptable behaviour. If the global community rejects its obligations, then Pakistan will have no choice but to be the David that takes on Goliath. If that is thrust upon Pakistan, let there be no hypocritical recriminations from those who watched injustice bloom in their world, but stayed silent, peering at it from behind lace-covered windows, not even tut-tutting. – Imran Sheikh

***

A total lie and a completely wrong statement (India condemns ‘irresponsible statements by Pakistani leaders’ on internal matters). A lot of lives have been lost in Kashmir. – Rasheed Khan

***

The pre-conditions for beginning talks with India, set by Pakisthan, are very funny. India had long before intimated that no bilateral talks could resume until Pakistan stops promoting terrorism. Another condition has been that Masood Azahar should be sent to India to be penalised for the crimes he has committed in India. No other alternative remains. It appears Pakistan is unable to administer its country and is only practising terrorism. – B Nanak