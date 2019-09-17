Life has enriched me abundantly: for good and bad, kindness and cruelty, without asking for anything in return. It is ridiculous to pay it back in the same coin; but it does not mean that one will turn away. That may be the reason my poems speak about the melancholy of life: vocally or silently.

When a caterpillar is transfigured into a butterfly, when a husband carries the mortal remains of his wife from a remote hospital bed, when an approaching cyclone is abruptly terminated, or the untimely death of grandmother, sadness is the perennial guest of a poet, refusing to leave in a hurry.

Maya Angelou had said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

I couldn’t agree more with her.

Letter to Dana Majhi

You can always find this

Rack of pain

In our celebrated myths.

Judge yourself with the protagonist.

We are born in a myopic world

That you are forgetting.

Your grief played as a cheerleader

Along with your tall daughter

Walking through the Tyburn scaffold.

What kind of revenge

Whets you while carrying

The dead one? Does memory die?

Is the sun pinioned like a carrot

Under the pewter sky?

Can eyeballing media grope

The latitude and longitude

Of your helplessness

Slipped into the slit of time, Dana?

We the people who shed tears

Hoping that they take

The shape of diamonds

Are a parliament of hypocrites.

Museum of sympathy cuckolds,

The antiques of shortcomings.

Hunger has spread

Like arabesque scrolls

In the map of our dream.

Dana, I’m also a reluctant member

Of the club of dim light

That has been outlived

Dana Majhi carried the dead body of his wife on his shoulder after being denied a hearse ambulance in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, Odisha.

Cyclone

The cyclone is an unclaimed industry

Producing the adrenaline of hope

For the space of assault we inhabit.

No cyclone, no music of development

You’ll hear. It connects us with memory;

If it does fail to visit

We earn cicatrices

Through bonfires of absence.

Breeding swarms of stories,

It settles in the hives of our past.

Caterpillar

You were there before

And you studied my absence.

The branches of the drumstick tree

Turned into a run-down mansion.

Everyone camouflages a terrorist

Inside himself; it emerges

From the hideout, broken into pieces.

Fireball,

The latest-invented

Weapon.

You were there afterwards

And you marked my presence,

Waiting for flight,

But no vigilante in sight!

Before I could reason out

An answer to the fluttering wings

Life turned risky

But beautiful.

Alphabet of Silence

At a cultural meeting

The number of speakers

Was half that of the listeners.

The speakers clapped.

The listeners sat

In stony silence.

In the market place

Consumers asked

The price of vegetables,

Vendors, their bellies wobbling,

Hummed their own tune.

In the mountain curve,

A river was busy composing music,

A leaf suddenly fell on its ribcage.

It made the river wordless.

In Parliament House,

The new PM became emotional.

That left the other members of the house weeping

Till the arrival of the next election.

Near the temple’s dark sanctorum

The priest did not chant his hymns

That challenged the audacity of the lord;

A court’s verdict

Went against personal interest.

Folklore

Grandmother died of diarrhoea

Before father’s marriage;

Childhood was

Free from demons and ghosts.

There’s a handful of imagination

Borrowed from the neighbours’ stockpile.

Of late, I’ve been groping for

The tender breasts of words,

But they cower like mimosa

The moment I touch the skin.

Nights have turned into asylums;

Stars suffer from insanity.

Dawn awaits the first light

Without performing any recce.

Excerpted with permission from A Brief History of Silence, Manu Dash, Dhauli Books.