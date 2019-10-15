It is a truth universally acknowledged that the announcement that a person of Indian origin has won a prize from a Western institution will set off a cycle of feverish activity back in India.

As Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for economics on Monday along with two other academics, Tanvi Madan of the US thinktank Brookings, tongue-in-cheek, explained how the reactions in India would proceed.

Cycle when India/person of Indian origin gets an award:

1. Excitement - what an honour for India!

2. Soul-searching - why can't they achieve such success here?

3. Anger - why did they leave?

4. Post-Google Searches - OMG, they said what?!

5. They're mentally not fully Indian. — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) October 14, 2019

While Madan’s description was fairly accurate, a small but significant tweak is in order. The element that was highlighted for discussion and debate was not Banerjee’s background as an Indian citizen but his ethnic identity as a Bengali.

Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed.



জয় হিন্দ । জয় বাংলা । — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2019

As #AbhijitBanerjee wins Nobel Prize in Economics, I'm at my parochial best.



Me: another Bengali-Indian won a Nobel prize

Non-Bengali Partner: Congratulations baby.

Bengali Me: dhonooobad!

Non-Bengali Partner: Celebrating?

Bengali Me: yes, looking for rosogolla! pic.twitter.com/Wd57yUCIfi — Kunal Majumder (@kunalmajumder) October 14, 2019

Bengalis of the world, rejoice! All our nobel winners ☺️ https://t.co/52NlUIOrPa — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) October 14, 2019

Bengalis after hearing Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI president and Abhijit Mukherjee will be awarded a Nobel❤💘✔ pic.twitter.com/vKSJAm5ohO — GOURAV CHOWDHURY (@gourav007champ) October 14, 2019

Bengaliana celebrations were not limited to India. One Dhaka newspaper put Banerjee’s ethnic identity in its headline.

Another Nobel Laureate💚

Proud to be a Bangali 😊 https://t.co/fnj479oxbK — Plaban Banarjee (@banarjee_plaban) October 14, 2019

One Bengali user even methodically ranked subcontinental ethncities by the number of Nobels won (naturally, Bengalis were #1).

So Bengalis have won 4 (Tagore, Sen, Yunus, Banerjee), Tamils have won 3 (Raman, Chandrasekhar, Venkatraman), Punjabis 2 (Khorana, Salam), Pashtuns 1 (Malala) and Hindustanis 1 (Satyarthi).



Am I missing any subcon out? — মার্জিনাল স্কৃবাল্স (@MarginalScribbl) October 14, 2019

Some of this commentary hit a darkly competitive edge, even taking into account the politics of the National Register of Citizens, which has been criticised for allegedly targetting Bengalis in Assam.

Only 3 non white male have won Nobel prize in economics - two of them are Bangali! That's why Hindians hate us! — Dwaipayan Mitra (@DwaipayanM) October 14, 2019

WA Forward:



Aryabhatta discovered ZERO when he was asked to find out the number of Gujaratis who have won the Nobel Prize



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) October 15, 2019

Despite producing so many Nobel Laureates Bhakts Still wants to destroy Bengal with NRC and the Bangalis. — Aam iti Sarkar (@amitsarkarmail) October 14, 2019

One user was even angered by the fact that a news outlet highlighted the fact that Banerjee had been born in Mumbai in its headline rather than his ethnic identity

Non-Bengali counter

Not uexpectedly, the scale of Bengali gushing led to a response. One user pointed out sarcastically how it seems like every Bengali across the globe believes they had won the Nobel.

Good Morning to all the Bengalis worldwide who have collectively won the Nobel Prize 🙏🏻 — Amit Bhowmik (@amitvelo) October 15, 2019

Writer Manu Joseph verbalised what was maybe a common complaint in the wake of the enthusiastic celebrations.

Bengalis can be all proud and all today but this how the aboriginals of Bandra, my people, makes thesselves known... pic.twitter.com/lXcahIpS48 — BookOfGenesia جينيسيا (@genesiaalves) October 14, 2019

I always dread the aftermath of a Bengali's triumph. — Manu Joseph (@manujosephsan) October 14, 2019

Others were even more blunt.

Umm, reminder that dada became the president because he understands cricket and Abhijit Banerji won the Nobel because he understands Economics and not because they are Bengalis. — Susie Derkins (@keepsitrustic) October 14, 2019

Some of the counter reactions also descended into straight-up talk about ethnic competition. People pointed out how Tamils were better, the poor state of West Bengal and why eating dhokl isn’t as bad as it was being made out to be.

Bengalis TALK .... Tamils DO

Else how do you explain that 3 bengalis win the airy fairy nobels & 3 Madrassis (plus one Punjabi) won the PURE SCIENCE ones — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) October 14, 2019

Hundreds of Gujarati industrialists like Ambani Adani Thepala and Dhokla-eater provide jobs for milians. And Nobel Prize is not a measure of merit. Why did Mamata Banerjee not applying his draft of NAYAYA yojna and end poverty in Bengal? Today the highest poverty is in Bengal https://t.co/41xBgNFBeE — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, as Indians and Bengalis discuss Banerjee’s community affiliations, he himself seems to have chosen a life in the United States. Banerjee lives in Massachusetts and took American citizenship in 2017.

Away from the debate about Bengaliness, others celebrated Banerjee’s prize by describing their association with him over the years.

The first Nobel Prize for JNU !



Abhijit Banerjee was my batchmate (1981-83). Did MA (Eco) from CESP/SSS, JNU. https://t.co/Lw87ezVBqm — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 14, 2019