With financial stress mounting, India’s established corporates and startups alike are giving the pink slip to employees. Massive layoffs, which began to grip the country’s embattled automobile and IT sectors last year, have now spread to more segments. While hospitality major OYO says it is weeding out obsolete roles, others like digital payments giant Paytm and IT major Cognizant are cutting costs.

Here’s a snapshot of the country’s aggravating jobs crisis:

Tough times ahead

Official data released last year showed that unemployment in 2017-’18 was at a 45-year high.

“We cannot say there is a crisis yet but the situation is surely worrisome,” says Sanjay Lakhotia, founder and CEO of human resource consultancy firm, Noble House. “When the economy is not doing well and the companies aren’t growing as expected, then the jobs at the senior- and middle-level are impacted. It’s a natural process.”

The situation may not improve in the current financial year either. “In FY19, India created 8.97 million new payrolls, as per the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation data. In FY20, as per current projections, this number could be at least 1.58 million lower,” according to SBI research report- Ecowrap published on January 13.

The EPFO data primarily covers jobs that pay below Rs 15,000 a month and does not include government or state employees who are covered under the National Pension Scheme. “Even in the NPS category, states and central government will create close to 39,000 jobs less in FY20 as per current trends,” the report added.

This article first appeared on Quartz.