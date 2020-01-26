The Daily Fix
The Weekend Fix: Why we may be in the fourth crisis of the Indian Republic and nine other reads
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019.
Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
We are in the fourth serious crisis in the history of the Indian Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha in the Hindustan Times. In the Indian Express, Suhas Palshikar writes the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have inspired a new vocabulary of citizenship but only if they swell into a movement will there be a “recoupling of the Indian state and democracy”. In the Hindu, Rahul Jayaram writes it might be time to democratically start discussing the division of Uttar Pradesh. In the Telegraph, Bhaswati Chakravorty on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s uses of myth: that of the “tukde, tukde gang”, for instance. In the Economic Times, CP Geevan writes on the National Population Register and the risks of digitalisation. In Livemint Lounge, Naman Ahuja on the historic art of the Indian Constitution. The persecuted Rohingya may have got legal protection from the International Court of Justice but will it amount to anything, asks Francis Wade in the Guardian. In the New Yorker, Ben Taub writes on the fight to save an innocent Iraqi refugee in the United States. Writing in the Deccan Herald, Sankalp Gurjar explains Delhi’s invitation to Brazil’s Far Right president, Jair Bolsonaro, for the Republic Day parade. Also in the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan writes on the song, Hum Dekhenge, which has emerged as an anthem for the citizenship protests, and the linguistic plurality that it represents.
