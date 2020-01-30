A Facebook page in the assumed name of the man who fired a pistol at protestors in front of the Jamia Milli University in the capital on Thursday afternoon as the Delhi Police looked on and features photos of him that match video footage of the incident hosts posts promising to “end” the Shaheen Bagh protests and a livestream video of himself as he advances towards Jamia university, complaining that there is no “Hindu media” around.

The man, who identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal to journalists just before he was arrested by the police, fired a gun outside the university, where protesters have been demonstrating for almost two months now. Gopal taunted the protesters, saying “Jamia Murdabad” (down with Jamia), according to an eyewitness.

The police later gave his name as Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma.

Delhi Police Sources: Man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been identified as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma. He is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District (Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/lFKsT5kuUW — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

A Facebook account under the name of Rambhakt Gopal seems to clearly tally with photos and videos of the man who has been arrested. In the three hours before the incident, the Facebook page featured a stream of videos – posted live – and posts by Gopal about the situation.

The livestream videos mostly just show him walking around the neighbourhood near Jamia, where protesters have been demonstrating for nearly two months now.

In a series of posts around the same time, Gopal also put up a number of messages. Below in Hindi, the messages say:

“Shaheen Bagh, the game is over.”

This is a reference to anti-Citizenship Act amendment protesters, led by women, whom the Bharatiya Janata Party have promised to evict if they win elections currently under way in Delhi.

“Do my funeral rites with me covered in the saffron flag, with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ being chanted.”

“This revenge is for Chandan bhai.”

This is a reference to Chandan Gupta, a right-wing activist who was killed in communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj in 2018.

“Don’t call me”

“I am the only Hindu here”

“There is no Hindu media here.”

“Take care of my house.”

Gopal’s facebook page also features many friends and connections to people living in areas of Uttar Pradesh around Jewar, which is where Delhi Police has reportedly identified him as being from.

In a report in Dainik Jagran

from November 2019, “Ram Bhakt Gopal” is named as a member of the Bajrang Dal – a right-wing organisation, that is the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and part of the overall family of organisations connected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent of the BJP.” The report cites Gopal as one of a number of Bajrang Dal activists who surrounded the Kotwali in Jewar over idols being broken at a temple in the area.

The profile picture on his Facebook page features a picture of Gopal with Deepak Sharma, who has in the past variously been associated with the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Sharma’s own Facebook page has an image of himself with Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Sharma was also allegedly behind the instigating of a group of Indian students against Afghan students at a University in Greater Noida in October 2018, in which a District Magistrate had ordered a First Information Report to be registered against him under the National Security Act.



Moreover, Sharma admitted in 2017 to beating up a minor for allegedly making memes of gods and goddesses, in a video that he posted on the internet.



“If you watch that video clearly, then you will come to know that it was filmed to show that if you post such demeaning things on the internet, then it hurts the sentiments of the society and in turn, you will have to face the consequences,” Sharma told ANI at the time.

Other posts on Gopal’s page depict him with a number of different weapons, from guns to swords, often with messages about protecting the honour of Hindus.