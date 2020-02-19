A global threat

This article is a good elaboration on the multifaceted implications of the quarantined people (Coronavirus outbreak: In a globalised world, is isolation the best strategy?). It is indeed sad that political calculations go into the decision-making, even while stretching a helping hand to fellow humans. The way the news of the virus first broke – from a doctor – and the aftermath of the episode calls for a reassessment of our value systems. It is quite unfortunate that the doctor succumbed to the infection too. The world is greatly indebted to him for his professional commitment. No doubt cordoning off of the affected area is important, but it is equally important to extend all possible care and concern for those confined to the solitude. It is time global agencies rush in and provide the bare necessities, such as face masks and protective gear, to tide over the shortage.

The way the people in Wuhan sang with joy that they were helping the world by not contributing to the spread of the disease shows the positive emotions maintained by them during such a critical time. It indeed sends the message that humanity is still alive. Even though there was initially a delay in responding to the crisis, the subsequent pace of actions – such as construction of a hospital with all facilities, establishment of the virus’s DNA structure, promotion of awareness through screening apps and education – need to be appreciated. With reports of a possible vaccine by an Indian scientist in Australia, let us hope that the deadly virus would meet its fate soon and normalcy is restored. This tiny parasite is going to create a lot of socio-economic and political upheavals beyond comprehension, across the globe. – Ramana Gove

***

As many of the Indians, mostly students, were stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was highly appreciable that the Indian Government acted swiftly and sent a jumbo jet plane for their evacuation. Air India was a saviour amidst its stake sale gloom. The Air India team, the team of doctors and the Indian Embassy officials in China need to be highly appreciated for their swift action and coordination efforts. One remains indebted to the kindness shown by Air India and Indian Government. This will reinforce faith in the airlines as a national carrier, and the hope of reviving its brand identity and reclaiming market share still lingers on. – Varun Dambal

***

A political affair

The results of the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Delhi turned out to be a low-key affair for national parties (The big news: Arvind Kejriwal and six ministers take oath in Delhi). Of late, the trend of regional parties making a surprise comeback is emerging, even while obtaining a clear majority remains a challenge – even for popular national parties. Meanwhile, the voters only look forward to a government getting backs on its feet at the earliest. Polling campaigns should extensively focus on voters as a priority by promising a better governance for the next five years. A deep focus on specific issues in Delhi on curbing air pollution and resolving traffic woes is highly essential for the newly elected government. – Varun Dambal

***

Various aspects of the Aam Aadmi Party’s governance in Delhi are being discussed (A victory for AAP won’t mean a defeat of the BJP’s hate campaign in Delhi. Here’s why). A major point that has not been highlighted by most media persons is the high level of transparency and total absence of corruption in the government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family is totally honest and continues to lead a middle-class lifestyle. The same can be stated for other AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh. AAP has provided a stable government which has resulted in successful implementation of many developmental activities. Other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are no match for the high standards of Delhi’s governance. The media must publish a well-researched document comparing the performance of various state governments. – Prasun Chaudhuri

***

With regard to your article on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, I am sure you would know the language used in Delhi and the National Capital Region (Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ barb at Modi may actually have inflicted a grievous wound on the Congress). Delhi residents are influenced by this kind of language. In the case of Rahul Gandhi, he may have not chosen polite words but his intentions were rather pure. It is actually a wake-up call for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders that unemployment among the youth is a matter of grave concern. If not handled in time, it can force the unemployed youth to attack the political class in the Centre and states. Looking at the crisis, Gandhi was perhaps overtaken by his heartfelt concern for the youth and therefore, the outburst. Why can’t we appreciate him for his honest concerns?

Congress stands to gain electoral mileage by organising big rallies across India on this burning issue and Gandhi has opened up this opportunity for the party. He does not have to go to a political playschool, as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi suggested. Rather, he can become another Jayaprakash Narayan and become a youth icon. Back in 2012, Gandhi was the party’s general secretary and his deputy Jitendra Singh spent 18 hours a day, travelling and connecting with the youth. Singh had helped Gandhi turn into a youth icon, but after the former joined the ministry, the initiative was lost. Now, Gandhi has set the ball rolling again. If he had sugar coated his words, it would have been a case of “Mohalle mein Ram, bagal mein churi.” – Manohar Lal Yadav

***

A very informative and analytical article by Girish Shahane (What our textbooks don’t tell us: Why the Rajputs failed miserably in battle for centuries). Such analysis is required for us to learn from the past. Our children should be taught what not to do in their lives. Merely praising ourselves only makes us feel good for a while, until the bitter truth unveils itself. The author has rightly pointed out that casteism is one of the factors responsible for the defeat of the Rajputs. Hindu society has suffered numerous times because of it. Ambedkar pointed this out several times. According to him, only one of the four varnas was allowed to fight, and that too, without meritocracy as a criteria. The significant reduction in the number of fighters compared to the population, as well as lack of merit as a selection criterion, meant that kingdoms in India were repeatedly prone to defeat. It is no wonder that invaders found it easy to rule over us.

Now imagine how much progress we could have made in all areas of life and society had meritocracy been a criteria for everything since the beginning. It’s a massive loss of potential of our people. The result of this loss of potential is there for all to see in contemporary India. It is the lack of critical thinking that has kept us behind. We continue this attitude of self-praise and lack of critical thought even today, so we should know where we will be as a nation in the future. – Rajratna Jadhav

***

This is a dispassionate analysis (How television news (and social media) is making Hindu youth in North India angry – and violent). You agree that these young men are “seemingly lone wolves”. You also write that “Neither Gujjar nor the teenager was part of any Hindutva organisation.” Then, you talk about the toxic speeches of Hindutva organisations. But you have not explained the reason why such Hindu youth are carried away by the half-truths and even downright lies by the Hindutva organisations. Why were the parties opposed to the Hindutva mindset not able to persuade these young men? Even dispassionate news websites, such as Scroll.in, are equally partisan and refuse to point out any wrongdoings, whoever the perpetrators are. If organisations like you are less partisan, then you will be able to persuade the youth to look at the problems dispassionately. If some sections of the society make mistakes or make toxic speeches and you point these out, the young men will hear you. – R Venkat

***

Miscellaneous comments

The recent Budget announcement to use railway tracks to tap solar energy is welcome (Budget 2020: India maps out path to promote solar energy and cleaner air). Solar power generation on vacant, unused lands will prove to be a game changer under the ambit of India’s National Solar Mission. The announcement comes at a time when economies like India should be leading the move to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions. As Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently announced the complete electrification of the entire railway network, the move to harness solar power along the tracks will help the Railways become self-sufficient and sustainable. Other ministries and departments should also take a cue from the Railway Ministry and be at the forefront of adopting sustainable solutions. The National Solar Mission launched should extensively promote and create an awareness to tap solar energy across all levels. The positive step will help India become a sustainable and low-carbon emission nation at least by 2030. – Varun Dambal

***

Brexit paves the way for a new global economic order (Brexit: UK formally leaves the European Union, marked by both grief and celebrations). One thing can be said for sure is that this century is going to make a mark in human history in the post World War II scenario, with several challenges such as climate change, trade wars, terrorism, mounting unrest over authoritarianism, a frenzied race for militarisation, escalating tensions with regard to nuclearisation, technological invasion, newer international alignments, and a growing income inequality. Brexit can be summarised in a single sentence: It is not the end but a beginning.

Naturally, the British will experience mixed emotions as they break their bond with the block of 27 nations that had lasted for about half a century, with their economies and culture intertwined. Now, the path has to be relaid with a new vision by establishing newer networks of trade and commerce amid the global scenario of economic slowdown and growing hyper-nationalism. As is rightly said, indecision could never be an end in itself. It is good that that the stalemate is put an end to. Hope the British Prime Minister will steer the nation towards the path of peace, progress and prosperity. – Ramana Gove

***

Fascinating article! (Groom abduction and elopement fair: A Valentine’s Day reminder of some Adivasi marriage customs). It tells us so much about indigenous people. Some of their practices are worth respecting and integrating in modern society, due to their exercise of individual rights and equality. I wish we had learned from them rather than looking down upon them as is the norm. They are far superior as far respect for women and their choices are concerned. It’s a pity that we have some regressive and abhorrent practices in mainstream society. Unfortunately, our arrogance never acknowledged their practices and prevented us from learning from them. – Rajratna Jadhav