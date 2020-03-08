Scroll.in’s Arunabh Saikia speaks to the Delhi rioters who tell him, chillingly, how they killed Muslims in the February violence: “I was the first to catch up with him, and hit him with my rod on his head... Then he fell down, and the public pounced on him after that…de dhana dhan dhan.”
We still don’t have a clear idea of what happened to Ankit Sharma, a staffer of the Intelligence Bureau, who was among the 53 killed in the Delhi riots. Ayush Tiwari of Newslaundry, takes a look at the discrepancies in media coverage and offers a ground report with more context.
This is how the Delhi government hopes to nip COVID-19 in the bud: “the integrated disease surveillance programme” which aims to keep track of all individuals diagnosed with it, and anyone who came into contact with them, reports Nikhil Ganekar for News18.
COVID-19 is not as deadly as you think it is, writes Jeremy Samuel Faust on Slate. Instead of everyone panicking about it, we need to focus on ensuring that the most vulnerable are given the best facilities and treatment.