The recent exit of a prominent Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh to join a leading national party is surprising (Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP a day after Congress exit, named Rajya Sabha candidate). The move comes at a time when the Congress party is witnessing the exodus of many leaders, while the Assembly is staring at a defeat owing to the loss of majority. The exodus since the 2019 general elections is worrying, especially for the common man who is caught off guard and anticipating Assembly elections yet again. The Congress party has lost one of its best leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, owing to a legacy inherited from his father and goodwill earned from the people of Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party will immensely benefit from such a people-driven personality and princely icon especially in a region considered as the fortress of the scion’s family. – Varun Dambal

***

It is now becoming more and more clear that the riot was well-planned (Three key questions for Amit Shah after his self-serving speech about the Delhi violence). It is patrician to again and again highlight the role of Kapil Mishra, who merely asked the police to clear the mob at Shaheen Bagh that was blocking the road. He never instigated anyone to attack the Citizenship Amendment Act protesters. The so-called champions of liberty and freedom just became violent when a group opposing them came out on the road and started resorting to violence. Does this not speak clearly on what kind of people sit in on these protests?

Many of them are illiterates. Those who are literate are totally radicalised – they have a sinister agenda to create trouble to gain position and popularity in their community. Some are doing this for money. India has a sound judiciary. if there is any flaw, the lawyer of the accused is always there to question it. If a technique is used to help in investigation, why is the author panicking? Does this not indicate bias? – Prasanna Tripathy

***

This interview on the link between Indian diet and disease misses out on the important determinant of caste (How does the Indian diet enhance risk of disease? Researchers in Delhi and Belfast are finding out). So many castes have food specific to their groups. The survey would show inadequate results if this determinant is not taken into consideration. ‒ Rajratna Jadhav

***

The push for smart meters is a step in the right direction (Interview: ‘India is losing Rs 100,000 crore in unbilled electricity. The solution is smart meters’). The “time of the day” policy will give the consumer certain benefits by switching to low-cost renewable energy, apart from reducing the distribution load on the lines for discoms. This would in turn reduce our carbon footprint. It is a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, including the government.

An important advantage is that it helps discoms have a real-time assessment of power losses in the transmission, which play key role in improving margins and quality of supply too. Based on the difference between the input and output load readings, the losses can easily be assessed and necessary steps, such as quality power transmission lines, can be brought in to effect. The prepaid meter is, in a way, the need of the hour, so that the cautious consumer can plan the consumption to suit his pocket. However, all these need some user-friendly software or an app-based mechanism.

Lastly, the monitoring of the performance of software in the entire operation of speed meters is what brings early popularity and success. The ambitious FASTag, for instance, is still an issue of concern. At many tolls, the vehicle has to pause for minutes even though the RFID is supposed to read the tag from about 25 metres. All interventions of newer technologies need to take this into consideration. – Ramana Gove



***

This rendition Naino mein badra chhaye was played skillfully, bringing alive the sounds of music by Lata Mangeshkar (Watch: This version of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Naino mein badra chhaye’ was played on the pratham tarang). To me, it comes to mind that a combination of violin and pratham, when played in parts or together have a pleasant effect on the mind and the brain for this particular song. Very soothing music for the elderly like me. – BK Pabreja

***

One will grant Sanjay Manjrekar’s reading of the game as fundamentally erudite and cerebral, given that he has played the game with distinction at the highest level with some of the best India has produced (Doing commentary is a privilege, not an entitlement: Sanjay Manjrekar on ouster from BCCI’s panel). Having said that, his penchant for pomposity and verbal theatrics, more often than not, has exposed the tomfoolery he so effortlessly indulges in, often to his own detriment.

Cricket as a game and cricket as is followed in India borders on the fanatic whims of social media trolls and passionate fans of players. Sanjay Manjrekar has got into his now familiar role of a circus Maximus act – a three-legged Mustang getting up to speed and only to crash into the barricades of ignominy. Harsha Bhogle and Navjot Sidhu were hovering in the same cauldron of nuanced verbose, but have refined their brand of decibel decadence. Both Bhogle and Sidhu, one must admit, are smart alecs in the sound stakes, often taking the route of catch phraseology and witticisms that hardly capture the spirit of the game.

If there are occasions when the umpires are evaluated for absolute howlers only to discipline them in the elite listing panel, so should be the case of muffling voices of these decibel merchants like the Manjrekars, Bhogles and Sidhus in the commentary box. The infamous bans on Dean Jones and Mark Nicholas from commentary duties for racial discrimination were cases that highlighted the misdemeanors committed by commentators in the “gentleman’s game.” And now, the charitable streak of Sanjay Manjrekar with a mic has been silenced much to the chagrin of many across the divide of cricketing fans. – Kiran Bagade