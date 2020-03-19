As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addressed the nation on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic, he warned citizens against complacency and said it was important for every Indian to stay alert and vigilant during this global crisis.

He also asked Indians to observe a “janata curfew”, or a self-imposed curfew, on Sunday, staying indoors from 7 am to 9 pm. Eight hours into the exercise, at 5 pm, Modi suggested that Indians should assemble at their windows or on their balconies and clap their hands, ring bells or beat on vessels to send a clamorous message of appreciation towards all the professionals – nurses, doctors, cleaners, transport workers, police personnel and others – who have been helping battle the contagion as it spread across the country.

The idea of community clapping (while practising social distancing) appears to have been inspired by similar expressions in Spain and Italy, where people cooped up in their homes came out into their balconies in a coordinated effort to show their gratitude.

Play Clapping to show gratitude in Madrid, Spain.

As was to be expected, Modi’s admirers lauded the speech.

I think @narendramodi is world best leader in disaster management.



What do you think? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2020

Bold move by @narendramodi to announce a #JantaCurfew Sends immediate message nationwide that situation is dead serious. Also sets a template for future dire emergencies. Lays onus on society to rise to challenge. A less confident leader would not have tried such a major gambit. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) March 19, 2020

But there was disappointment from those who had hoped for speech that addressed concerns about the lack of testing of potentially infected people and the severe economic impact of self-isolation, quarantine, and the closure of shops and establishments.

We don’t need an awareness video from the PM of the nation, if this was all he was going to say it should have been done way back. He should have been talking about actual measures like testing policy, lockdowns, tax-rebates, relief measures etc. Just PR as usual. #ClapYourHands — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) March 19, 2020

Heads of other country- Providing economic stimulus & relief packages



Head of our country - Shaam ko 5 baje ghante aur taliyan bajao. — Vaishnavi Gaur (@AustenJane023) March 19, 2020

So basically:



PR-ime Minister proposes 1 day of self-imposed social distancing under the campaign of “Janta Curfew” on Sunday.



Then at 5pm go to ur balconies & clap or ring pots and pans.



Not ONE word on concrete steps/measures taken for tackling Covid-19.



Heaven bless us. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 19, 2020

Some people noted that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had done more than just attempt to lift spirits.

In one side you can see a state CM introducing special socio-financial package for crisis management and another side you can see a PM asking to stay inside on a sunday and clap at 5 pm !!!#Thedifference #COVID19 https://t.co/00awlfwPIl — Faiz Mohammed Ali (@faizali07) March 19, 2020

Can Pinarayi Vijayan address the nation at 8pm instead — Asmita Bakshi (@asmitabee) March 19, 2020

The coordinated clapping might produce a social media-friendly moment or two – or it could just be a hollow gesture that ignores the seriousness of the problem, some Twitter users suggested.

If you're quarantined and you know it, clap your hands.

If you're quarantined and you know it, and you really wanna show it,

If you're quarantined and you know it, clap your hands. — Just Covid It. (@WhatMenBugger) March 19, 2020

Italians: *Stand in Balconies, sing and play instruments*



World: "Aww! Look at these Italians! So nice!"



Modiji: "Hold my Beer..."



"RISE 1.2 BILLION PEOPLE! RISE! COME OUT IN YOUR BALCONIES AND CLAP YOUR HANDS!" — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) March 19, 2020

Leaders in the world: citizens don’t have to pay bills, stay inside, be prepared, this is a war, more facts that people want to war



M*di: if ur happy and u know it clap ur hands 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) March 19, 2020

Remember mitron, Sunday shaam 5 baje 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/bQylcAuLaF — Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) March 19, 2020

So for those who missed it, Janta curfew from 22 March , 7 am to 9 pm. Going out only for essentials allowed. All clap your hands and ring bells at 5 PM , 22 mar for 5 mins. You all responsible for everything, we have no plans, take care of yourself so we come out successful pic.twitter.com/7lRxHRzEj3 — Prabha پربھا (@deepsealioness) March 19, 2020

Legend has it if you clap your hands and bang your thaalis while chanting go corona, corona go at 5PM on the 22nd of March then Corona will in fact go away — goth2boss (@NoodleStrudels) March 19, 2020

Will this be Modi’s Ramdas Athawale moment?

What is a crisis without a Game of Thrones reference?

clap hands and plates, ring bells for 5 minutes.... pic.twitter.com/CwduIMu5iL — FancyShmancy (@extradecoction) March 19, 2020

