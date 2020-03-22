  1. The coronavirus pandemic calls for solidarity but may beget deeper conflicts, warns Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
  2. This Hindu editorial points out that the hanging of the four men convicted for the December 2012 gangrape does nothing to solve the problem of sexual violence in India.
  3. Surabhi Kanga interviews the mother of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men hanged for the gangrape, for this article in the Caravan.
  4. For News18, Adrija Bose speaks to the wife of one of the rape convicts. She fears a future of shame.
  5. The execution of the four convicts is no victory for women, writes Vedika Sud in CNN.
  6. In the Economic Times, Subimal Bhattacharjee writes about the pandemic of fake news.
  7. Also in the Indian Express, Faizan Mustafa explains why minorities are also fed up with the facade of Indian secularism.
  8. In the Guardian, Simon Tisdall asks heads of state to lay off the war metaphors as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.
  9. Also in the Economic Times, Gaurav Noronha and Yogima Seth Sharma write about the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
  10. Atul Gawande thinks of ways to keep coronavirus healthcare workers safe for this piece in the New Yorker.