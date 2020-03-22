- The coronavirus pandemic calls for solidarity but may beget deeper conflicts, warns Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
- This Hindu editorial points out that the hanging of the four men convicted for the December 2012 gangrape does nothing to solve the problem of sexual violence in India.
- Surabhi Kanga interviews the mother of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men hanged for the gangrape, for this article in the Caravan.
- For News18, Adrija Bose speaks to the wife of one of the rape convicts. She fears a future of shame.
- The execution of the four convicts is no victory for women, writes Vedika Sud in CNN.
- In the Economic Times, Subimal Bhattacharjee writes about the pandemic of fake news.
- Also in the Indian Express, Faizan Mustafa explains why minorities are also fed up with the facade of Indian secularism.
- In the Guardian, Simon Tisdall asks heads of state to lay off the war metaphors as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.
- Also in the Economic Times, Gaurav Noronha and Yogima Seth Sharma write about the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Atul Gawande thinks of ways to keep coronavirus healthcare workers safe for this piece in the New Yorker.