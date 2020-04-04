Global crisis

India didn’t overreact to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, it failed to react early (Did India overreact? Covid-19 outbreak isn’t following the trajectory of Europe and China – so far). It should have reacted earlier and cancelled all international flights immediately knowing about Covid-19. If that wasn’t possible, it should have at least quarantined the passengers in a government facility. Today, we are seeing a number of cases increasing due to home quarantine, which infects family members of the patient. Now, since the government failed in suspending all international flights, it has no choice except to go for a national lockdown. The lockdown will temporarily put brakes on community transmission. If India uses this period effectively, by tracing and isolating foreign returns, it can win the war against Covid 19. – R Puratchimani

Your observations and analysis seems to favour the hope that devastation will not be huge (Did India overreact? Covid-19 outbreak isn’t following the trajectory of Europe and China – so far). This analysis was not possible 15 days back, overreaction of Indian government can be justified from previous world experience. The Indian government under-reacted by allowing international flights to land from first week of March. Rehearsal of preparation was also required, but administration failed to differentiate between curfew and social distancing. Let’s wait 10 more days to see a surge in cases. – Biplab Banerjee

The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted the common man’s daily activities and the economy has taken a back seat, with a global recession creeping in (How Covid-19 will change the world: In conversation with Shyam Saran and Shivshankar Menon). Amidst the government’s call for a lockdown and directive to strictly stay indoors and stay calm, this is an opportunity to bond with the family members and introspect the timely value of relationships. This is the best time to cherish lost memories of bonding which erstwhile didn’t exist due to a busy work schedule. The lockdown has thankfully improved bonding amongst the family members, deepened understanding and given more time to play games and develop hobbies. It is now the duty and responsibility of every family member not to step out and respect the self-imposed restriction laid by the government to prevent further spread of pandemic. The success of staying indoors will have a positive impact and help us to come out unscathed. –Varun Dambal

The Tablighi Jamats is reportedly a highly emotional group and seems to nurture blind religiosity rather than piety (Scapegoating Muslims for Covid-19 is communal – and hobbles India’s battle against the pandemic). But this cannot be a reason for ascribing to them a deliberate intention to spread an epidemic or for imputing evil motives to Muslim religious gatherings, as has become the craze among saffron scouts. Indeed these hate-mongers may attract the law against spreading hatred against a community. Besides, if the Jamat had erred in inviting people from Covid-19-affected countries, the government is equally to blame for not withdrawing visas to the invitees. – Hiren Gohain

How does one persuade people who are not interested in understanding what is being told to them by everyone in the media, including the prime minister himself? (The Indian Police must understand that coronavirus cannot be beaten with a lathi). Seeing the gravity of the situation, people who are defying home-stay orders and endangering others’ lives as well as their own have to be dealt with in the manner they understand. So let’s stop applying police behaviour, expected in normal times in this situation and criticising them. Let’s help the police by being critical of people coming out on streets without a valid reason. The government is doing its best to make essentials available to citizens but such a herculean task on a short notice is bound to have shortcomings initially. They are being addressed. So let’s help out wherever we can or keep shut. – Akhauri Sinha

It appears that an unnecessary hype has been created around the present pandemic, mostly by the uninformed media and social media (India cannot fight coronavirus without taking into account its class and caste divisions). In addition to the enforced lockdown, there needs to be a curb on the media. All misinformation needs to be dealt with severely. Further we need to reinforce age-old customs of hygiene, greet each other with a namaste and create mohalla clinics in all localities. India must refrain from pumping resources into unnecessary infrastructure and divert it for mitigation of malnutrition, tuberculosis and malaria. – BS Dhadwal

These religious nuts are the most dangerous people on the face of the earth. Their zeal is unreal. They have no abilities to see what’s taking place throughout the world and refuse to accept reality. Convict them for their incorrigible behaviour and lock them up for their own good. To ensure for the safety of others, keep them together in the same cage – Usman Madha

Miscellaneous comments

The report is misleading (LIC has been Indians’ security net for decades. It is now facing an uncertain future). The ‘loss’ is attributed to the decline in stock prices held by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. The whole world knows that prices of shares and stocks fall and rise. After the coronavirus subsides, these stock prices will definitely rise. LIC invests only in well-researched stocks. It has a dedicated cell with more expertise than most in the market to decide about when to take a plunge and when to come out. Even granting the next-to-nil chances of these stocks never recovering, please note that only a fraction of the corporation’s investments are in stocks as required by the provisions of the Insurance Act. Ill-informed pieces in the media will defeat the very purpose of media itself. – V Gopinath

It is sad to consider the divestment of a public sector undertaking like the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC has been Indians’ security net for decades. It is now facing an uncertain future). It is a titan, which has built up assets of about Rs 30 lakh crores on a paid-up capital of just five crores. It has been paying good dividends to the government and is indeed a cash cow. From the insurer’s point of view, it is one of the safest and best modes of investments, with reasonably good and assured returns.

One important point to be mentioned is that one can raise the loan on the policy in times of need and the disbursal is made in just one day with a simple procedure. Many other insurance companies do not have this facility. As is said, the concept of insurance has gained momentum among the rich and the middle class alike. It is an asset for the middle class. The glittering performance of this behemoth is a testimony to the fact that privatisation is not the only solution for profitability as we are witnessing several private enterprises tumbling like a deck of cards. The outreach by the agents is much lesser these days. Or else, the quantum of business would have been much higher.

The decision to do away with agents to tone down the burden of commission has a negative side too – as many would not be able to take a particular product for want of time to go through the detailed brochure and decide the merits. The insurance behemoth too had its woes of whopping non-performing assets and the reason is the same as that for banks – the wilful corporate defaults. The vagaries of the capital markets in the current storm may indeed create a dent on its performance. Let no stone be unturned in restoring the pristine glory of such a coveted national asset by making the needed policy changes. – Ramana Gove

I would say that you have misinterpreted everything that you wrote here (Opinion: The disturbing irrationalism of Jaggi Vasudev). All I can say is please meet Jaggi Vasudev and interview him once and you will get answers in detail. He is known for his logic and has been interviewed by so many renowned scientists and intellectuals. He has been invited to various international panels every year, just because of his logic and achievements. Even NASA has taken his interview on different occasions. I see no one to challenge his knowledge at this point. Few tried, but failed. – Pramod Varma

Scroll.in has written about a demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir. Funny (Centre’s new domicile rules give lie to its promise of restoring democratic processes in J&K). Why not write about the demographic change in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over so many years? Do you have the courage to expose the truth? Or will you hide behind excuses? Also, write an article on how Hindus in Pakistan are denied food and other facilities by the government during the coronavirus pandemic. Minorities in India are treated much better than in Pakistan. – Prashanth

Very soon Scroll.in will be banned for its anti-nationalist ideas and agendas (Ram Mandir, Shaheen Bagh, MP horse trading: In midst of a pandemic, it’s politics as usual for BJP). You never seem to pick up anything positive. Stop acting cynical just so people read the website. Your articles start resentment among people. You are one of the most negative forces on the internet with corrupt bosses, investors and thought process. If everything was fine, our members would have filed a public interest litigation against you and your sister companies, but the virus has saved you. Shame on you. – Avinash Yadav

Since there is a general perception that Scroll.in is biased against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and in state governments, can you please make a statistical analysis of your articles, showing how many times you either supported or criticised the central government, the state BJP governments, state Congress governments, and actions of other opposition leaders over the past one year? This would help your supporter or critics alike. – Kapil Kekre