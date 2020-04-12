The pandemic has resolved many of Modi’s challenges –- protestors have dispersed, state governments are queuing up for support and all India’s economic problems can be laid at the door of Covid-19, writes TN Ninan in the Business Standard.
If the government runs a huge deficit to tackle crisis and asks the Reserve Bank of India to monetise part of it, we must accept it, argues former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha in the Indian Express.
The Modi government and the elite know nothing of the problems of the working poor, argues Prabhat Patnaik in the Telegraph.
First thought up in China, now much of Europe and the Unites States is adopting social distaning to country Covid-19. But poor countries need to think twice about social distancing, write Ahmed Mobarik and Zachary Barnett-Howell in Foreign Policy.
The normal economy is never coming back – even after the pandemic gets over, predicts Adam Tooze in Foreign Policy.
The world after coronavirus: the future of neoliberalism. Adil Najam interviews Noam Chomsky.
Theories of perception are heavily tilted to the visual: we have much to learn from our surprisingly acute sense of smell, writes Ann-Sophie Barwich in Aeon.