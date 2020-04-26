The nationalistic turn in global politics over the past two decades has reduced investment in the institutions that facilitate international partnership at the very time they are needed most, writes Irfan Nooruddin in The Hindu. This has battered international response to Covid-19.
India has witnessed heart-rending scenes of migrant labourers in distress walking hundreds of miles to reach their homes amidst the the Covid-19 lockdown. But why don’t we hear the stories of women among these migrants more loudly? Ipsita Sapra in the Indian Express writes on the effect of the pandemic on women migrants.
Exasperated by its weakening global position in the wake of Covid-19, there can be no doubt anymore that Beijing is determined to dismantle what remains of Hong Kong’s freedoms – and, much as it has done with Tibet and Xinjiang – to ensure that the territory is autonomous only in name, writes Yi-Zheng Lian in New York Times.
The dysfunctions of modern capitalism have left us perilously exposed to a public health catastrophe, says Ramaa Vasudevan in Jacobin. We must build on the solidarity engendered by this crisis to fight for a different world.
Tennis has seen some great rivalries that have enriched the sport all through its history. In this series in Scroll.in, Aditya Chaturvedi looks at the greatest rivalries of all time in men’s and women’s tennis.
In this moving essay in New York Times Magazine, a chef wonders whether her dream of running a restaurant will remain the same after the Covid-19 crisis.
Tens of thousands of years after humans came to walk the planet, a new virus is reshaping our common story into a faltering foundational song, a new narrative that will be stored in our bones, writes Anna Badkhen, who is researching the origin of homosapiens in Africa, in Granta.
Dementia is a kind of erasure, a death before death, where the living discount the infirm long before they’re gone, says Lynn Harper in his latest book on the dreaded neurological ailment.
People are searching for certainty about coronavirus, and that’s the opposite of what leads to scientific breakthroughs. Jim-Al Khalili in Guardian on the opportunism of attacking scientific processes during a pandemic.