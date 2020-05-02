Now the walls are your closest

Companions, one room to the next

The course of your daily

Perambulations (you can count at leisure

The syllables in that last word).



All chores can now be deferred

To a day later or the week after.

Now you can sit crosslegged,

Meditate or read those tomes

You’d left to the bookworms.

Now you can time the growth

Rate of your toenails or stare

Into the jetless, noiseless blue

Of the sky or play a timeless

Game of chess with yourself.

You can follow the PM’s advice

To clang your pans at 5 pm

For five minutes and light nine candles

To last nine minutes at 9 pm

To dispel the darkness.

Even Gandhi, the pragmatist,

I suspect would have observed

The untouchable distance even

From the poorest as does the Brahmin

From the multitudes beneath him.

Yes, the time is ripe for sublimation

No matter the millions trudging

With their households on their heads,

Their children weeping, feeding

On chaff blown by the wind.

Yes, you’re lucky you don’t need

To beg or riot for food, your fridge

Still full with the rarest cuts,

Canned soup, exotic fruit, your cellar

Lined with vintage wines.

There is so much time to pause

And reflect – and please don’t give in

To neurosis – you can reinvent

The past even as you pace through

The present in slow motion.

Yes, for you there’s time for a hundred

Indecisions, visions and revisions

As a bard has declaimed; now to make

Sure you haven’t been shortchanged

You can count the exact number

Of grains in a kilo of rice.



Manohar Shetty has published ‘Full Disclosure: New and Collected Poems (1981-2017)’. He is currently a Raza Foundation Fellow

