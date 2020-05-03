Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters on Sunday showered flower petals on hospitals across India treating Covid-19 patients, while Indian Air Force planes conducted flypasts as a gesture of gratitude to doctors, nurses and other workers on the frontline fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This gesture was greeted with anger and ridicule by Twitter users, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to Indians to bang thalis on March 22 in a similar sign of gratitude and the mass exercise of lighting candles in a demonstration of solidarity on the evening of April 5.

Several Twitter users questioned the need for spending tax money on such spectacles when healthcare workers have been reported to be short of vital personal protection equipment and the stranded migrant workers travelling home in special trains are being made to pay for their trips.

Central Vista, luxury aircraft for VVIPs - and, of course, petals https://t.co/tiwDY3k3Bb — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) May 2, 2020

The ruling class has money to shower rose petals, but they charge migrant laborers for rail fare. The laborers, who can't even afford to eat to save their lives.

I wonder what dystopian logic guides those in power.#PanderingInAPandemic — Muskan (@mayurock) May 3, 2020

Laughed till it hurt. Rose petals? Will they fall on the migrants walking home or on ambulances carrying patients to hospital? Or on the empty streets lined by pan-beating families in their balconies? Clowns! — Karthika V.K. (@karthikavk) May 1, 2020

Calling them "bravehearts" and "Corona Warriors" and showering petals etc is fine, but would be nicer and more effective to provide *all* of them with PPEs, place to stay temporarily, protection against stone pelters etc.



Are all these feel-good measures for them? Or for us? — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) May 3, 2020

Cartoonists, as always, made a sharp comment on the situation.

Fighter jets showered petals on hospitals today. While we perform gimmicks, India might witness more deaths due to hunger than the pandemic itself. pic.twitter.com/eqwYYTGDhO — Cow Aunty (@AuntyCow) May 3, 2020

Some questioned the point of the PM Cares fund, through which donations to combat the pandemic are being collected.

You would donate to PMCares fund to let army drop rose petals on hospital or to someone directly who is urgent need of essentials?



Think over it! — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) May 2, 2020

Speculative accounts of PM CARES fund -

Collections: Rs. 7,000 crores.

Expense on rose petals: Rs. 1 lakh.

Balance: Rs. 6,999,99,00,000. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 3, 2020

Someone compared the Modi government’s methods with those of the Chinese government.

Chinese sprayed streets of Wuhan with disinfectant Twice daily till the Virus was contained.. Modi will use Army to shower Flower Petals 😂😂😂

Sanghis are no less than Cartoons ... — GavchaPatil (@AquarianTruths) May 2, 2020

An user wondered if the armed forces could be put to use for more practical tasks.

Tasks Armed Forces could have done

✅ Transport Migrant Labour Home

✅ Community Kitchens

✅ Effective Quarantining



Tasks Armed Forces are asked to do

❌Play Bands

❌Shower Rose Petals

❌Fly Past



Is Modi capable of anything but nautankis? The Govt is demeaning our Armed Forces. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 1, 2020

And what about those who have to bear the brunt of such spectacles?

Who will clean the rose petals? Are they being paid for overtime? — Prasanna S (@prasanna_s) May 3, 2020