In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Kashmir is without phone lines and mobile internet again. As security forces closed in on Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo on May 6, mobile internet services were snapped across Kashmir. Later in the day, all prepaid mobile connections as well as postpaid connections apart from BSNL were suspended.

The restrictions were imposed at a time when the Valley is still emerging from the communications blackout post August 5, when the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of special status and split the former state into two Union Territories. Nine months after the move, the administration is yet to restore 4G mobile connectivity.

A near complete communication blockade in Kashmir.

Mobile phones services, SMS service & Internet has been snapped in valley. Only landlines, Bsnl & broadband are working.



Not to forget that entire Kashmir Valley has been declared Red Zone due to #COVID19 Pandemic#Kashmir — saima_chowdhary (@ChowdharySaima) May 6, 2020

Police officials in the Valley said the suspension of phone lines were a temporary measure and connectivity was likely to be restored soon. But the restrictions have only added to the stress of the current health crisis. As of May 7, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir was 793 and nine people had died from the infection. Days ago, all of the Valley and three districts of Jammu were declared a “red zone”, areas under the gravest threat from the virus and with the maximum restrictions.

As of now, only a handful of Valley residents, those with landlines, postpaid BSNL connections and broadband, still have connectivity. Many of them, especially those facing medical emergencies, took to social media to express their anger and frustration.

Medical emergencies

A doctor tweeted to say they had to turn away everyone who arrived for emergency surgeries. With phone lines down, they had no way of coordinating with operation theatre staff, she said, urging that essential service workers have alternative means of communication in such a crisis.

Ok so we had to send back patients who came for emergency surgeries..however urgent it was, we sent them back..

Oh did u ask why? Didn't I mention we had no phone connectivity to call our OT staff and no way whatsoever to know if they were ok!!#lockdownwithinalockdown — Shazia Shafi (@ShaziaShafi5) May 7, 2020

Well then provide an alternative for essential services! Can this snapping of basic rights b followed in any other part of the country? Bottom line is Plan A or Plan B our ppl suffer, our ppl die.. Etiology of death may vary but deaths never stop, pandemic or no pandemic! — Shazia Shafi (@ShaziaShafi5) May 7, 2020

Another resident, a journalist, worried about his father, who suffers from aortic regurgitation, a condition where the aortic valve of the heart does not close tightly, allowing blood to flow in two directions. His father had complained of discomfort, the journalist said, and had tried to call several cardiologists but they were unreachable since none of them had BSNL numbers.

My father who suffers from Aortic regurgitation (AR) complained of chest discomfort & tried calling many cardiologists but to no avail since none of them had BSNL numbers. He sat motionless clutching his chest with both hands. Communication blockade will kill people in Kashmir — Shakir Mir (@shakirmir) May 7, 2020

Cut off from family

Those living outside the Valley were anxious about reaching family there.

Video calls with me, however slow they were, a couple of times a day were helping my ailing parents cope up with the present crisis. They were distressed to know that mobile internet was snapped. Now I can't make a voice call either. Mobile phone and internet snapped in Kashmir. — Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa (@vijdankawoosa) May 6, 2020

Just managed to speak with family. The phones were snapped and I had been badly trying to reach out to them. It’s become so suffocating back in Kashmir – the daily humiliations, the denigrations, the denial of rights that my sister-in-law could hold it no more.1/2 — Malik Aabid (@malikabid555) May 7, 2020

The pandemic was already “fading” people away, wrote one social media user, not being able to talk to family seemed to make them “vanish” altogether.

The @PMOIndia kashmir has been under lockdown for such a long time and now all the communication has been barred again. this pandemic is already fading us away. Not being able to talk to family and stuck somewhere else is vanishing us .#reopensevicesinkashmir #KashmirBleeds — syed mehdi rizvi (@mdre327) May 7, 2020

Some pointed out that the lockdown had already taken a toll on those with mental health problems. The communications blackout would only make it worse.

This time for people with mental health issues is so terribly difficult. The lockdown had got us all on the edge already and now this communication blockade. Whoever you are, wherever you are please know you are not alone. #Kashmir — مہر (@GulElaala) May 7, 2020

‘India and its democracy’

For many, still trying to cope with months of restrictions, the fresh curbs only sharpened anger against the government.

Ongoing Pandemic, The people of Kashmir under 9 months lockdown are without mobile network again.

Confined to our homes, without any access to Communication.



India and its Democracy.#Kashmir #Resistance — Haris Beigh (@beighii) May 6, 2020

Total communication lockdown in #Kashmir enters day 3. Without any prior notice, the govt. banned Internet, phone and SMS services in the valley to prevent protests. Amid #Covid_19, people are disconnected with the outside world with no access to covid related information. — Tanzeel Khan تنزیل خان (@iamtanzeelkhan) May 7, 2020