The real Lord of the Flies: When a group of schoolboys were marooned on an island in 1965, it turned out very differently from William Golding’s bestseller, writes Rutger Bregman in the Guardian.
India’s Constitution isn’t saving it from Narendra Modi’s assault on rights: The country’s founding document has failed its minorities, argues Shruti Kapila in the Prospect.
The Modi government’s command and control approach puts India at risk of losing the advantages gifted by its size and federal constitutional structure, argues Amartya Lahiri in the Print.
Islamophobia is undoing years of New Delhi’s diplomatic gains in the Middle East, write Sumit Ganguly and Nicolas Blarel in Foreign Policy.
Should coronavirus policies deemed necessary for the hardest-hit wealthy countries becoming a one-size-fits-all message for all countries, ask Richard Cash and Vikram Patel in Lancet.
In Egypt, the ruling regime’s successful propaganda would have been impossible without the readiness of many Egyptians to suspend rational thought in order to inhabit a parallel universe in which the country stands at the center of the universe and triumphs over its enemies, writes Samuel Tadros in the Washington Post.
We know everything – and nothing – about Covid-19: When it comes to the pandemic, there is no such thing as “the science”, explains Matt Riddley in the Spectator.
On the Grand Tamasha podcast, economist Arvind Subramanian explains why he thinks the International Monetary Fund’s GDP growth projections for India are overly optimistic.
Death of the office: As the pandemic leaves offices around the world empty, in 1843 Magazine Catherine Nixey asks what was the point of them anyway?