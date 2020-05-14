“What Modi ji has done is great,” said the man. “It is fantastic for us.”

He was walking with his family from Ambala in Haryana to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, a distance of 800 km. The harsh sun bearing down on them, he stopped to speak to a BBC journalist in Delhi. As he spoke, the camera panned to an infant dozing off to sleep on the handle of his bicycle.

He continued to talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will manage our hunger. But he is sitting comfortably. Should he not do something for the poor?”

Then, his voice choked: “We will walk with our children. We will die. We are in great trouble.”

India is witnessing a million migrations now.

Working-class migrants are walking, cycling, hitchhiking long distances home, 50 days after the government abruptly announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus with just four hours of notice.

They have gone without wages and food.

They have lost patience and hope.

It took the government nearly 40 days to restart trains for them – but the number is small and the fares too high.

Now, 50 days later, the government has announced food support for migrants. It is a cruel joke, they say.

As this humanitarian crisis unfolds, the prime minister has chosen to completely ignore it: he did not say a word about migrant workers when he addressed the nation this week.

Perhaps he should take out time and watch these videos?

Got to meet these group of guest workers cycling back to their home town #UttarPradesh from #Chennai (More than 2000 kms)



This gentleman tells me that they waited patiently for train services to resume, now there is no food and they have not come here to die. #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/yP1uUI6iXC — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) May 12, 2020

It is not just men who are making these long journeys, there are women too. One of them gave birth midway between Nashik in Maharashtra and Satna in Madhya Pradesh, a journey of 1,100 km. She continued to walk with her newborn baby.

800 किमी लंबी यात्रा कर रहे मजदूर ने अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी को खींचने के लिए खुद ही लकड़ी की गाड़ी बनाकर आत्मनिर्भरता का जीता-जागता सबूत पेश किया है।



प्रधानमंत्री पर से भरोसा उठ जाने के बाद हर भारतीय के पास आत्मनिर्भर बनने के सिवाय कोई विकल्प नही ! pic.twitter.com/SzNsaH0Bit — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) May 13, 2020 A man dragging his pregnant wife on a handcart.

And there are children. One of them fell asleep on a suitcase while his mother was dragging. The family was walking from Punjab to Jhansi, a distance of 800 km.

Video of the sleeping kid on trolly bag pic.twitter.com/t77AXiZG3u — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) May 14, 2020

heart-breaking picture showing a man holding an infant in one hand as he clings on to a rope hanging on the vehicle with another in raipur @ndtvindia @ndtv #NursesDay #LockdownEnd #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/F4YhUWLyA0 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 12, 2020

The highways are treacherous. More than 90 returning migrants have been killed in road accidents.

Another day begins with tragic loss. Six migrants run over by a speeding UP roadways bus in Muzaffarnagar on state highway. 4-5 more injured. All were walking back to Gopalganj in Bihar from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/OacCpAqogs — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 14, 2020

The journeys are further impoverishing them.

Thousands of #migrants stucked at #Nagpur highway as they have no money to travel to their native place. They are so desperate as they only one option either pay 2000 to trucks or go by walking all the way.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/z2kFneDTMW — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) May 13, 2020

Sad to see Migrant workers walking in hot summer towards their destination orrissa from vizag No transport provided by govt @vizagcollector @vizagcitypolice @vzmgoap @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/Ryog9NXnMt — balaram naidu (@BalaramLA) May 14, 2020

A family of #MigrantWorkers get into a lorry in Hyderabad to travel to #Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/BcI8MPbpox — ATMnirbharrrrrrr (@serish) May 14, 2020

And the food distress is so acute, a group of workers ended up fighting over biscuits as their train passed through Bihar.

Despite the mounting hardship, India has seen few protests. Those that have taken place aren’t getting covered in much of the mainstream news media which has rendered the human tragedy invisible.

Today at around 10.30am hundreds of #migrantworkers gathered at Belasis road in #Nagpada. An IPS officer said, “They were demanding an immediate train to #UttarPradesh.” Despite assurance, as they were not dispersing, #Mumbai police had to resort to lathi charge. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QExBJGZhMh — Sagar Rajput (@sagarajput24) May 13, 2020