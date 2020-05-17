The Daily Fix
The many lockdowns in Kashmir and nine other weekend reads
Ten must-read pieces for this Sunday.
- The Covid-19 lockdown is not the only lockdown Kashmir has to deal with, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
- Labour laws are constitutional goals and cannot be struck down using the pandemic as an excuse, write Anna Mathew and R Vaigai in the Hindu.
- In the Business Standard, TN Ninan warns of a bigger economic disaster than previously expected from Covid-19.
- In the Hindustan Times, Pawan Kumar Bansal points to an important realisation brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown: labour is more important than capital.
- Dixita Deka examines how the private lives of women intersected with the public sphere during the armed conflict in Assam in this article for the Telegraph.
- Also in the Telegraph, Ruchir Joshi on the politics of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown.
- The world’s tyrants and strongmen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are having a field day during the pandemic, writes Jonathan Freedland in the Guardian.
- In the New Yorker, Jane Brox on the riddle of solitude in the age of coronavirus.
- Could this be the moment Taiwan emerges from China’s shadow, asks Timothy McLaughlin in the Atlantic.
- In the Slate, John Keating examines Israel’s bid to assert sovereignty over territory in the West Bank.