scenes

inside a room a man is coughing

as he languidly strokes his chest

somewhere outside two people are

sobbing without a sound

in a silent park a man sits

holding his knees close

along the whole street

and all over the city

there are people

who’ve lost their jobs

ants are astounded when they see

endless lines of people walking

when the next announcement comes

they’ll walk in endless lines in the opposite direction

a doctor removes her coat

and washes her hands

she washes them again

she stares at her fingers

she washes them again

cellphone towers in a city go up in flames

in another city a man feeds

an unfamiliar pigeon on the sit-out

it brought news of someone

who is still alive

some old men are standing

in front of a closed supermarket

a gust of wind

looks all around

among the empty shelves

and rushes past them

a crowd of corpses

is waiting near a large pit

they are hastily dumped inside

the men board the vehicle

a corpse left out grumbles

a man looks back from the vehicle

it enters his eyes

leaving Chennai

on the exit routes from the city

frantic roads are overflowing with vehicles

they have been denied permission

I am not in any of them

nor do I wish to board

any of them

hanging from the city’s bone

all I want now

is some magic

if someone turns me

into sparkling salt

I’ll mingle once again in the Bay of Bengal

touching Santhome and going ashore

I’ll climb the feet of the firestar sun

standing somewhere

with a vacant stare

on the deserted distressed beach

and settle on them

in the salt of May intermingling

with the salt of the bone

I means at this moment

you he she they those

and all the rest that’s here

the city a few months later

a seventy-year-old woman

who was never allowed to leave home

visits a park in the centre of town

she sits on a broken wooden bench

basking in the warmth of the morning sun

around the park

residents of the neighbourhood

walk at a brisk pace

they are careful

to leave a six-foot gap

they avoid looking at one another

the woman gazes up

sees a few familiar crows

hovering overhead

to them she complains

for some days now

her daughter-in-law leaves her half-starved

she says

the daughter-in-law

doesn’t go to her office these days

“my son is an idiot”

she mutters

as she keeps talking

the crows descend swiftly

on the ground

they stare at her hands

which hold nothing

she is still complaining

they are in a hurry

a crow climbs onto a cheek

and pecks at it

it is joined soon by another

her two hands as they try

to drive them away are ripped

by two other crows

the walkers in the park are still walking

each keeping a distance

of six feet from the others

six feet away

the crows are preparing

to eat their meal

nothing imagined is excessive

corpses buried like orphans in the graveyard

rise and come running in throngs

towards the towns they once knew

elephants look up at

drones that monitor

the temperature of bodies

a herd crosses

the city’s arterial road

a bloated moon

with a funeral bier hanging from its neck

looks left and right

two men emerge

from a cave

coarse hair all over the body

they must find fire for the day

“nothing imagined is excessive”

a rose garden that has

never known disease

breaks into song

swaying its head

a butterfly intent on its duty

sucks and drains the nectar

as gods were once to humans

so are butterflies to roses

standing in the abyss

the words have risen

to the back of my throat

“save and protect me”

I swallow them whole

the day is filled with smoke

the world is filled with smoke

nothing is clearly visible

all hands falter

staying in timeless time is

standing in the abyss

here darkness is nothing distinct

and when I cry out for protection

my voice will not be mine

inside the abyss

what I seek to be protected from

is that which protects me and

which asks for protection

that is not me

normal

really I don’t need anything now

just a brief slumber would do

if possible a dream as I sleep

in the dream I visit

a restaurant along with some friends

a restaurant where we are regulars

we drink a bit as usual

we laugh a lot as usual

we come out at midnight as usual

while waiting for a Uber

my friend fondly punches

another friend in his fat belly

he breaks into a giggle

then we disperse and head out

pay attention

my lovers didn’t appear in this dream

even the friends who did were

not close to me

but this dream

will do for now

a short rope

to climb from

the bottommost rung

of this abyss to the next

and seen from there

a ray of light

even if it’s only a dream

no other way out

there’s some sky that’s light blue even now

under that sky

two brisk young women

walk together baskets in hand

grazing each other and chatting

they enter a shop

they buy loaves of bread that

emanate the day’s fragrance

they buy bottles of milk

they buy vegetables

grazing each other and chatting

they walk back

from that sky

the sun stares unblinking

at both women

with no thought of moving away

from there it resolves that

today somehow

it should keep its eyes shut

while passing through other skies

someone please tell me

I am walking

inside this room

for some days now

the door has become a wall

is there a house beyond this room

is there a city outside

are there temples and beaches

in the city

do waves still rise in the sea

I don’t know

in these few days ordinarily

a few thousand people

would have died

accident murder cancer heart attack

what happened to all of them

what happened to the corpses

the pace of my walking has increased

inside this room

I fly from one step

to another

I drop down

like a moth

I strive to be dead

I need to know right now

what will happen to my corpse

something has changed

I can’t pick up the coffee cup

tremors of the mind infect the body

tremors of the town infect the mind

the whole world is trembling

a few crows are cawing together

no they are wailing a lament

this is an ordinary morning

this gang of crows

visits daily

it’s their usual cawing

nothing has changed

nothing has changed

when you have to say this twice

you already know

something has changed

“I can’t turn in the essay before the due date”

because

my father is in the ICU at a hospital

my mother is Covid positive she is

lying down in the next room

my kitten died does the virus infect cats

I don’t have a computer so how can I write

a fight at home my father has broken my mother’s nose

five bodies arrived in our street today

I live in Queens with the noise of

ambulance sirens at all hours

I don’t know what to write is it okay

if I turn in a paragraph

I am scared

Hanuman came in my dream he will protect us all

Jesus appeared in my dream he looked sad

I expect you will give me an “A” for the essay

no matter how you find it

take care

I don’t miss your class not at all

my parents are asking me to join a college near our house

folks in our country didn’t send a plane they have abandoned us

I am living in a friend’s house they give me food

there was just one packet of cereal in the supermarket

are they going to shut down the supermarket

the sun is hot my puppy is playing outside

why should I write the essay

gentlemen! ladies!

the virus has mingled in the air they say

the air however was polluted long ago

the virus has mingled in the water they say

rarely ever was the water pure

everyone is rebuking China

I rebuke along with them

America’s public healthcare is

a dismal failure they scream

I scream along with them

bereft of individuality

my tongue is stolen now and again

by the countries of the world

I suspect

the virus might have mingled in my blood

it must have also infected the sparrow

that flew in and perched

in my sit-out this morning

strangely on seeing me

the sparrow did not fly away

it came hopping towards me

my suspicion was confirmed

if the virus had infected the sparrow

I have no doubt

the virus would infect the sky

it would infect the stars

believe in god or not

there is no option before us

Perundevi is a leading contemporary Tamil poet who has published eight collections of her poetry over the past two decades. She has edited Reading Ashokamitran, an anthology of critical essays in Tamil on the writer’s work. Earlier this year she also published Udal-Porul-Paal, a collection of her essays on sexual violence and social practice in the Indian/Tamil milieus. She is Associate Professor of Religious Studies in Siena College, upstate New York, with many academic publications to her credit. She divides her time between Albany, NY and Chennai.

N Kalyan Raman is a translator of contemporary Tamil poetry and fiction. He lives in Chennai.