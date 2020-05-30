In the Soil, a Tree is a story about a tree and the small beings that seek refuge in its shade. It is

an ode to the peaks and pits of our inner-landscapes.

Today, in trying to reconcile with a quivering present, uncertainties form a disconsolate haze

within. Things are always yet to coalesce before the next big update. Now more than ever we

may need an antidote to news fatigue, to access an inner narrative of the density of our

experience.

Nikhila Nanduri is a visual artist. She is interested in history, nature and story-telling. You can see more of her works here.