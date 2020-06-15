In the last few weeks, a crisis has been brewing on the Indo-China border over the Line of Actual Control. Late last week, in an unprecedented move, top generals from both countries met to seek a resolution to the crisis.

The discussions have opened up the prospects of a second phase of dialogues. Against this backdrop, we explore the dynamics of India-China relations, the nature of this particular border dispute, and the immediate and long-term implications it may have on bilateral ties.

In this episode, Yamini Aiyar, President and Chief Executive of Centre for Policy Research, speaks with Shyam Saran, Former Foreign Secretary and Senior Fellow at the Delhi-based think. Saran, an expert on China, sheds light on the history of border disputes with China despite the LAC, the growing asymmetry of power between the two countries and calls for constraining Chinese aggression by cultivating strong ties with countries like the United States.

He also notes that it is important to continue engaging on issues that may be mutually beneficial while at the same time confronting China where Indian interests are being threatened.

