The Daily Fix
How Parle-G reflects the story of the Covid-19 pandemic– and nine other weekend reads
Ten must-read pieces for the weekend.
- Will there be a George Floyd moment in India’s public life, asks Suhas Palshikar in the Indian Express.
- Science and governance should be decentralised and placed in the public domain to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, writes Milind Sohoni, also in the Indian Express.
- Online classrooms undermine the idea of education, writes Ashwin Jayanti in the Hindu.
- In the Economic Times, TK Arun explains why India needs a new bad bank.
- The worst phase of the coronavirus wave is yet to come for Delhi and Mumbai, writes Barkha Dutta in the Hindustan Times, and both cities face an acute shortage of health workers rather than beds.
- In Livemint, Sayantan Bera examines whether the spate of agricultural reforms will improve rural lives.
- Parth Kumar traces the procedural lapses behind the Assam gas leak and fire in DownToEarth.
- In the Telegraph, Ruchir Joshi on the moral imperative to resist immoral regimes.
- In the New Yorker, Ben Wallace-Wells examines whether coronavirus contact tracing can survive reopening after months of lockdown in the United States.
- Alia Allana writes in the Atlantic about how the Parle-G biscuit tells the story of India’s coronavirus pandemic.