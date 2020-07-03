Fury



Collapsifera indica

in whose drooping shade

our nation’s fate

is read today

by what fury

charged with bile

by what fury

hellfire-drunk

by what fury

crying havoc

by what fury

gorged on itself

by what fury

unopposed

by what fury?

Mnemonym

Say that one word that will bring back

itihasa taareekh istoria

one valise in which all the saved generations might find

a cracked eyeglass a thumbed magazine

a toothbrush

Protest

for Sudhir Patwardhan

Hand at the gate

fist around the stone

hand on the placard

fist around the stone

hand around the flagpole

fist around the stone

hand around the baton

fist around the stone

grip the flint-edge clarity

of breath ebbing from stone

Aspirate

The lightest smear of bird

balancing on a fluted column of air

the branches of the snow tree

outside our window

have settled on the surface

of the coffee we’re about to drink

what will complete us

falls from the sky

Clue

On dark nights scorched by welders’ torches,

alphabets rasp and click in gleaming beaks.

The wires overhead, necklaced with pigeons,

tweak messages with each slow swing

to static. Five men have been trying

to hoist a flag, whipping back an ocean of wind.

One of them remembers to toss you

an elephant’s tail. You tick that

off your list. One more to go.

Halfway down the hill

you stop. The brick steps have rained

on the valley’s sleeping roofs.

Sing, you tell yourself. There

are no more clues to be read.